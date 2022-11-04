POCATELLO – Thirteen seconds.
That’s all it took the Firth Cougars to turn their 6-0 halftime lead to a 21-0 lead before most of the fans had returned to their seats following halftime.
A 69-yard touchdown pass from Gage Vasquez to a streaking Burton Park.
An interception by the Cougars Kyle Jacobson on the ensuing possession and a Vasquez 37-yard touchdown run sealed the game for the Cougars in their 33-0 2A quarterfinal victory over North Fremont in Holt Arena Friday night.
“You could see the momentum shift in those few possessions,” Firth head coach Rigo Vasquez said. “They kids were buying in to the game plan and executing and it turned a slim lead into a big one pretty quick.”
It also didn’t hurt that the Cougars got 281 receiving yards from Park and two huge defensive stops including one on the Huskies first drive of the game.
“We just did not take advantage of our scoring chances,” North Fremont head coach Ben Lenz said. “We had the chance right at the beginning of the game to score first, and they stopped us. We moved the ball, we just couldn’t punch it in.”
The Huskies went on a 15-play 72-yard drive that chewed up 8:04 of the first quarter. But on a fourth-and-goal from the two yardline Firth made the stop keeping the Huskie out of the end zone.
“That stop was big.” Vasquez said. “I called a timeout right before then and I told the kids if you execute the game plan you will be successful. They executed all night long.”
But outside of the defense the story of the night was the Cougars passing attack.
Playing in a league where running the ball is king, the Cougars showed a side many rarely see.
Vasquez completed 15-of-18 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns and an interception, including a 98-yard connection with Park late in the third quarter.
Vasquez also added 72 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
North Fremont was led by Carson Packer’s 51 yards on 18 carries.
The Huskies finish the season 7-3.
Firth (7-2) moves on two next week’s 2A semifinals where they will take on Aberdeen. Date and time are to be determined.
FIRTH 33, NORTH FREMONT 0
North Fremont 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Firth 0 6 21 6 --33
Scoring summary
Second quarter
F – Alex Vasquez 5 pass from Gage Vasquez (kick failed)
Third quarter
F – Burton Park 69 pass from Vasquez (Kyle Jacobsen run)
F – Vasquez 37 run (Vasquez kick)
F – Park 98 pass from Vasquez (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
F – Vasquez 7 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISITICS
RUSHING – North Fremont: Carson Packer 18-51, Angel Romero 7-45, Jed Hill 9-22, Karson Bohn 1-9. Firth: Burton Park 2-(-11), Gage Vasquez 16-72-2, Kyle Jacobsen 12-67, Alex Vasquez 2-5.
PASSING – North Fremont: Jed Hill 5-12-55-0-2, Dax Cherry 0-1-0-0-0. Firth: Gage Vasquez 15-18-364-3-1.
RECEIVING – North Fremont: Dax Cherry 2-24, Hank Richardson 2-29, Cutter Bowman 1-2. Firth: Alex Vasquez 4-45-1, Burton Park 7-281-2, Fisher Arnold 2-27, Chase Shook 2-11.
