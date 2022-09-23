featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Friday scores Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now More fireworks go off for the Sugar-City Diggers Friday night after another offensive touchdown. By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rigby 28, Blackfoot 24Middleton 42, Thunder Ridge 7Madison 56, Preston 0 Shelley 28, Bonneville 0Snake River 32, South Fremont 20North Fremont 60, West Jefferson 22Ririe 40, Salmon 6Butte County 60, Lighthouse Christian 38Hillcrest 27, Pocatello 21Teton 56, American Falls 6Sugar-Salem 63, Marsh Valley 0Watersprings 26, Challis-Mackay 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.