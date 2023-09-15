Isaac Davis game-winning catch

Hillcrest senior Isaac Davis catches the game-winning touchdown as the Knights defeated Skyline on the last play. 

Trailing 35-30 with three seconds left on the clock the Hillcrest Knights were going to need a miracle if they hoped to upset the three-time defending state champion Skyline Grizzlies Friday night at Thunder Stadium.

After losing a nine-point halftime lead and numerous second half miscues the game came down to one play.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.