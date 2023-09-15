Trailing 35-30 with three seconds left on the clock the Hillcrest Knights were going to need a miracle if they hoped to upset the three-time defending state champion Skyline Grizzlies Friday night at Thunder Stadium.
After losing a nine-point halftime lead and numerous second half miscues the game came down to one play.
Hillcrest quarterback Tyson Sweetwood, who had not thrown a pass all game, fired a Hail Mary that found the hands of 6-foot-7 Isaac Davis who ran the final 15 yards to give the Knights a 36-35 victory in a game that all the makings of a playoff matchup.
“That’s what Hail Mary’s are, they are prayers,” Hillcrest head coach Brennon Mossholder said. “We got our prayer answered tonight, but it wasn’t the prettiest game, and we learned we can’t make the mistakes we did tonight and expect to win.”
“We had six guys back there to defend that ball and they all missed it,” Skyline head coach Scott Berger said. “We thought we burned enough time by giving up the safety we did, but we didn’t make the play we needed to at the end.”
After a Zyan Crockett gave Skyline a 35-28 lead with 10:30 left in the game the Grizzlies defense stifled Hillcrest’s offense on multiple possessions.
On a fourth and one from the Grizzlies 22-yardline Knights quarterback Peyton King was stopped short turning the ball over to the Grizzlies with 1:27 remaining.
After not being able to get a first down Berger had Crockett run back 19 yards into the Grizzlies end zone and burn 12 seconds off the game clock and give the Knights two points to make the score 35-30 with six seconds remaining.
Two plays later the Hail Mary pass found its way into Davis’s hands.
“We made way too many mistakes tonight,” Mossholder said. “We turned the ball over numerous times in the third quarter, we didn’t get stops on defense and committed way too many penalties. That shows me we still have a lot to work on.”
Hillcrest took a 21-12 lead into the locker room after Braxton Battleson intercepted a CarMyne Garcia pass and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown. But the Knights got sloppy with the football in the third quarter.
Hillcrest fumbled the football three times in the quarter, two of those were turned into Grizzlies touchdowns, one on an Amani Morel 47-yard run. Morel cashed in again late in the third on a run from 16 yards to give Skyline a 27-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We need to move forward and keep getting better,” Berger said. “We did a lot of good things in the second half, but we need to finish the game out, tonight we didn’t do that.”
“There are a clear top four teams in the state in 4A and I think us and Skyline are definitely in that group,” Mossholder said. “But we need to clean things up going forward.”
Morel led the Grizzlies with 124 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Crockett add 37 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Hamilton Woodruff caught three passes for 103 yards.
King led Hillcrest going 14-of-27 for 182 yards in the air and added another 105 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown on the ground. Jace Judy caught five passes for 103 yards.
Skyline (2-2, 0-1 4A District 6) takes on Idaho Falls in the Emotion Bowl next Friday. Hillcrest (4-0, 2-0) plays at Pocatello.
HILLCREST 36, SKYLINE 35
Skyline 12 0 15 8 -- 35
Hillcrest 13 8 0 15 -- 36
Scoring summary
First quarter
S – Zyan Crockett 1 run (kick failed)
H – Peyton King 53 run (Rylan Borgmann kick)
S – Hamilton Woodruff 53 pass from CarMyne Garcia (pass failed)
H – King 1 run (pass failed)
Second quarter
H – Braxton Battleson 57 interception return (King run)
Third quarter
S – Amani Morel 47 run (Alex Dennert kick)
S – Morel 16 run (Woodruff pass from Garcia)
Fourth quarter
H – Trason Keller 2 run (Borgmann kick)
S – Crockett 48 run (Crockett pass from Garcia)
H – Safety
H – Isaac Davis 57 pass from Tyson Sweetwood
INDIVIDUAL STATISITCS
RUSHING – Skyline: Amani Morel 17-124-2, CarMyne Garcia 5-13, Zyan Crockett 5-37-2, Hamilton Woodruff 1-4. Hillcrest: Trason Keller 14-44-1, Peyton King 18-105-1, Daniel Rogel 1-0, Sheldon Nelson 1-(-2), Conner Mecham 1-13.
PASSING – Skyline: CarMyne Garcia 6-20-152-1-1. Hillcrest: Peyton King 14-27-182-0-0, Tyson Sweetwood 1-1-57-1-0.
RECEIVING – Skyline: Amani Morel 3-51, Hamilton Woodruff 3-101-1. Hillcrest: Jace Judy 5-103, Sheldon Nelson 3-14, Ben Morris 1-12, Tayson Pinegar 4-48, Daniel Rogel 1-1, Trason Keller 1-9, Isaac Davis 1-57-1.
