Hillcrest standalone

Hillcrest tailback Titan Larsen (24) celebrates a first half touchdown with teammates Jace Judy (17) and Ben Morris on Friday at Thunder Ridge High School.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Another fast start led to another blowout win Friday for the Hillcrest High School football team.

The Knights built a 27-0 lead in an overpowering first half and didn’t slow down much after halftime while cruising to a 41-7 win over Blackfoot in a 4A District 6 opener at Thunder Ridge High School.


