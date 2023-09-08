Another fast start led to another blowout win Friday for the Hillcrest High School football team.
The Knights built a 27-0 lead in an overpowering first half and didn’t slow down much after halftime while cruising to a 41-7 win over Blackfoot in a 4A District 6 opener at Thunder Ridge High School.
“We talk to the team about the importance of being mentally ready to go when we kick off at 7 p.m.,” Knights coach Brennon Mossholder said. “And we’ve done a pretty good job of that so far this year.”
Hillcrest was more than ready to go at 7 and had built a 13-0 lead by 7:15. After Isaac Davis’ punishing sack on third down ended Blackfoot’s opening drive, the Knights took it 60 yards on just five plays, capped by 37-yard TD pass from Peyton King to Titan Larsen.
Another defensive stand on the following drive set up the next Knights’ score. Otis Hussey broke through the line and got his hands on a Broncos punt. After getting kicked and bouncing off another Knight, the ball took a friendly bounce right into the hands of junior Jace Judy, who raced 40 yards untouched for a TD.
King, a senior and three-year starter, took over from there. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound completed 19 of 24 passes for 325 yards and TD passes of four yards to Davis, 11 yards to Omri Brown and 16 yards to Ben Morris, Mossholder said King sets the tone for the offense. It was an efficient, yet explosive, performance from King and his receivers.
“He’s not the most gifted thrower in the world, but mentally and athletically he’s really good,” he said. “He just really knows the offense inside and out.”
The big first-half lead played right into the hands of the Hillcrest defense, which is loaded with pass rushers backed up by plenty of speed. The Knights sacked Blackfoot quarterback six times and pressured him at least a dozen more.
“Our pass rushers are pretty special,” Mossholder said. “So when we can get a lead and force the other team to throw it, that’s perfect for us.”
The 3-0 start is a boost of confidence for this year’s Knights, which feature 30 seniors, many of whom endured an 0-8 season when they were sophomores. Judy said the Knights (3-0, 1-0) know the fast start won’t mean anything if they don’t care of business over the next four games, starting with next Friday’s Homecoming game against three-time defending 4A state champion Skyline – a game that could very well decide the conference champion. That showdown is followed by games against Pocatello, Madison and Bonneville.
“We’ve got a lot of good players and a long of depth,” said Judy, who finished with six catches for 132 yards. “We have to stay humble and be prepared when we step on the field.”
Blackfoot (0-3, 0-1) next hosts Shelley on Sept. 15.
HILLCREST 41, BLACKFOOT 7
Blackfoot 0 0 0 7 – 7
Hillcrest 13 14 14 0 – 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
H – Peyton King 37 pass to Titan Larsen (Rylan Borgmann kick)
H – Jace Judy 40 blocked punt return (kick failed)
Second quarter
H – King 4 pass to Isaac Davis (Borgmann kick)
H – Larsen 2 run (Borgmann kick)
Third quarter
H – King 11 pass to Omri Brown (Borgmann kick)
H – King 16 pass to Ben Morris (Borgmann kick)
Fourth quarter
B – Jace Cooper 21 pass to Jaiden Rodriguez (Javian Ballesteros kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Blackfoot: Bryton Albertson 9-11, Jace Cooper 7-(-34), Jaiden Rodriguez 1-6, Cactus Caldwell 3-(-2). Hillcrest Trason Keller 7-30, King 2-15, Titan Larsen 11-41, Daniel Rogel 1-2, Lucas Witte 2-10, Bridger Taylor 6-7, Canon Davis 2-3.
PASSING – Blackfoot: Cooper 5-10-0 72. Hillcrest: Cooper 19-24-0 325, Tyson Sweetwood 1-3-0 5, Taylor 4-5-0 37.
RECEIVING – Blackfoot Caldwell 1-10, Jack Johansen 1-5, Rodriguez 3-47. Hillcrest: Markus Webster 1-17, Larsen 2-58, Sheldon Nelson 2-52, Jace Judy 6-132, Isaac Davis 1-4, Mason Saunders 1-11, Keller 1-10, Tayson Pinegar 3-6, Ben Morris 2-40, Omri Brown 1-11, Ryan Mecham 2-21.
