hillcrest vs TR football

Hillcrest senior Braxton Battleson eyes the defense Friday during a win over Thunder Ridge at Thunder Stadium.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Two programs going is different directions.

That was the battle between Thunder Ridge and Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium Friday night.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.