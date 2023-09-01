Two programs going is different directions.
That was the battle between Thunder Ridge and Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium Friday night.
Second year Titans head coach Michael Berger is trying to build a culture in a program that has struggled in recent years. While Knights head coach Brennon Mossholder has a deep and experienced team that made the playoff in 2022 scored 40 points in their season opener last week.
From the opening kickoff Friday, it was apparent that the experienced Knights knew exactly what the needed to do.
Hillcrest scored 15 first quarter points and cruised to a 41-14 victory over the Titans.
“Last season we were a horrible first quarter team,” Mossholder said. “We talked before the game that we needed to start fast and establish control on a team we knew we were more physical than. The kids came out tonight and executed in all phases of the game and I could not be happier.”
Daniel Rogel got the scoring started with a two-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
Less than minute later Hillcrest’s Brock Hopkins intercepted an Ezra Moss pass that was tipped up into the air. A minute and 28 seconds later Hillcrest quarterback Peyton King found Mason Saunders with a 10-yard touchdown pass to extend the Knights lead to 15-0.
Thunder Ridge had a chance to and answer early in the second quarter after Connor Dixon recovered a Hillcrest fumble at the Knights 22-yardline. But the drive stalled at the Titans 27-yard field goal came up short.
It took one play for the Knights to answer and Rogel rumbled 80-yards for a touchdown after the missed kick.
“We’re inexperienced and tonight it showed,” Berger said. “I want to give all the credit to Hillcrest that is a great team and in a district rivalry game they came out ready to play and took it to us.”
Thunder Ridge got on the board thanks to their defense as Parker Dougal intercepted a Peyton King pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to make the score 22-7 Knights, but that was one of the few highlights for the Titans in the game.
Hillcrest’s defense held Thunder Ridge to just two total yards in the first half.
“We need to get back to basics,” Berger said. “We need to just get first downs and string a drive together. Tonight, we struggled, not only on offense but on defense, we have a lot to look at and our schedule doesn’t get any easier.”
Trason Keller’s 47-yard touchdown run made the score 28-7 early in the third and King added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tayson Pinegar to put the game out of reach.
King finished the game 7-of-15 for 97 yards a touchdown and an interception. Rogel finished the game with 84 yards on three carries and a pair of touchdowns.
Hudson Harker led Thunder Ridge with two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Hillcrest (2-0) hosts Blackfoot next week, while Thunder Ridge (0-3) travels to Skyline.
HILLCREST 41, THUNDER RIDGE 14
Thunder Ridge 0 7 0 7 -- 14
Hillcrest 15 7 12 7 -- 41
Scoring summary
First quarter
H – Daniel Rogel 2 run (Ben Morris pass from Peyton King)
H – Mason Saunders 10 pass from King (Rylan Borgmann kick)
Second quarter
H – Rogel 80 run (Borgmann kick)
TR –Parker Dougal 40 interception return (Nathan Olsen kick)
Third quarter
H – Trason Keller 47 run (kick failed)
H – Tayson Pinegar 14 pass from King (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
H – Ryan Mecham 8 pass from Tyson Sweetwood (Borgmann kick)
TR – Hudson Harker 85 pass from Ryder Portman (Olsen kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Thunder Ridge: Kody Robinson 10-7, Nathan Olsen 1-(-7), Cael Grimmett 5-26, Tanner Scoresby 1-(-6), Ivan Hill 3-19, Ryder Portman 2-7. Hillcrest: Henry Martin 2-9, Peyton King 2-(-7), Trason Keller 3-84-1, Titan Larsen 10-29, Daniel Rogel 3-84-1, Tyson Sweetwood 1-7, Conner Mecham 1-8, Otis Hussey 4-16, Lucas Wittle 2-4, Bridger Taylor 3-24, Carter Ruppel 1-(-1).
PASSING – Thunder Ridge: Ezra Moss 3-20-19-0-1, Ivan Hill 1-4-3-0-1, Ryder Portman 2-3-58-1-0. Hillcrest: Peyton King 7-15-97-1-1, Tyson Sweetwood 6-7-73-1-0, Bridger Taylor 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Thunder Ridge: Kody Robinson 3-10, Hudson Harker 2-67-1, Tanner Scoresby 1-3. Hillcrest: Ben Morris 2-27, Cole Peninger 1-14, Sheldon Nelson 2-23, Tayson Pinegar 4-44-1, Jace Judy 1-33, Ryan Mecham 1-8-1, Matt Trenkle 1-12.
