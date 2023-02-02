Fedder signing football

Idaho Falls Kael Fedder with his parents and head coach Marty Duffin 

 By ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com

During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls' Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon.

“Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture and brotherhood on and off the field, and the knowledge of football, really attracted me to their school," Fedder said.


