During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls' Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon.
“Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture and brotherhood on and off the field, and the knowledge of football, really attracted me to their school," Fedder said.
Fedder was also sold on the block schedule system and said he feels that he can thrive with that and become a successful student-athlete. Fedder did meet with other schools, but the feeling of family and the feeling of Dillon, Montana being his home for a couple years sold him to the program.
“Early in the recruiting process, I did not know if this is something I wanted to do. Everyone around said I can do it. I went for it, trusted my family, trusted the process," Fedder said on his belief that he can play football at the next level.
“I cannot find one moment that made me feel like I can go to the next level. I guess throughout this whole process it pieced together that 'Hey I think I can do this," he said.
Fedder has played quarterback his whole life until his senior year, where he played on both sides of the ball including being a wide receiver. Montana Western recruited him as an athlete, something Fedder appreciated during the recruiting process.
Fedder has not confirmed his major, but he wants to be in either kinesiology or physical therapy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.