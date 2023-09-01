The opening drive showcased about everything the Idaho Falls High School football team wanted to do in Friday’s 4A nonconference matchup against Twin Falls at Ravsten Stadium.
The Tigers took advantage of a couple Bruins’ miscues and ate more than eight minutes off the first quarter clock while putting together a 17-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Bradley Elison to Austin Anderson.
But that drive was one of the few bright spots for Idaho Falls. Twin Falls shook off the early deficit with a flurry of big plays and cruised to a 55-15 victory.
“We moved the ball well, we were chewing up the clock, which was part of our game plan,” Tigers head coach Marty Duffin said. “I thought the first quarter, quarter and a half we played well. I thought we would come out with more in the second half but we didn’t.”
The Tigers didn’t have an answer for Twin Falls seniors Austin Crum and Wyatt Solosabal.
Crum, a left-handed quarterback, completed 10 of 15 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for two scores. Solosabal, a versatile running back, caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 46 yards and a score as Twin Falls extended its early season offensive explosion. The Bruins opened the season with a 67-19 win over Vallivue.
Elison led the way for I.F., completing 16 of 29 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, the second one an 81-yarder to Tayson Kirkham late in the fourth quarter. Elison also threw five interceptions, including one that was returned 45 yards for a score by Grant Patterson.
Idaho Falls (1-1) plays another nonconference game on Sept. 8, this one against Madison in Rexburg. The Tigers showed grit in a season-opening overtime win over Thunder Ridge, which made Friday’s second-half struggles a little surprising to Duffin.
“Last week we fought hard and got a big win. This week we were pretty unresponsive,” Duffin said. “We’ll get that fixed and be ready to go against Madison.”
TWIN FALLS 55, IDAHO FALLS 15
Twin Falls 0 21 27 7 – 55
Idaho Falls 7 0 0 8 – 15
Scoring summary
First quarter
IF – Bradley Elison 6 pass to Austin Anderson (Shawn Benson kick)
Second quarter
TF – Austin Crum 2 run (Ezekiel Escobedo kick)
TF – Crum 43 pass to Braxton Watkins (Escobedo kick)
TF – Crum 53 pass to Wyatt Solosabal (Escobedo kick)
Third quarter
TF – Crum 25 pass to Bryce Mahlke (Escobedo kick)
TF – Solosabal 45 run (kick failed)
TF – Grant Patterson 45 interception return (Escobedo kick)
TF – Crum 51 pass to Solosabal (Escobedo kick)
Fourth quarter
TF – Crum 7 run (Escobedo kick)
IF – Ellison 79 pass to Tayson Kirkham (Peter Molino run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Twin Falls: Amos Kun 9-68, Wyatt Solosabal 5-46, Austin Crum 3-22, Carter Orr 1-12, Sam Martin 3-8, William Marlowe 2-(-8). Idaho Falls: Peter Molino 10-27, Bradley Elison 5-(-20), Austin Anderson 1-(-1), David Moore 2-1.
