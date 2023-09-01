idaho falls vs twin fb

Idaho Falls senior Austin Anderson flies over Twin Falls defender Chris Carter on Friday during their game  at Ravsten at Stadium.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

The opening drive showcased about everything the Idaho Falls High School football team wanted to do in Friday’s 4A nonconference matchup against Twin Falls at Ravsten Stadium.

The Tigers took advantage of a couple Bruins’ miscues and ate more than eight minutes off the first quarter clock while putting together a 17-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Bradley Elison to Austin Anderson.


