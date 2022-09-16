Trailing by one late in the third quarter, the Bonneville Bees needed some kind of spark to get their offense which had struggled all night to make a big play.
All night long the Bees tried feeding the ball to running back Anthem Dahlke, and for most of the night he was held in check.
But after a Dahlke 5-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the quarter the Bees ran a swinging gate extra point that resulted in Dahlke pass to a wide open Briggs Hansen to give the Bees a 15-8 lead over visiting Idaho Falls.
Fast forward to overtime with the Bees trailing 22-21, they went to well with the swinging gate one more time. But this time Bees quarterback Tim Williams’ pass fell incomplete giving the Tigers a 22-21 overtime win at Thunder Stadium Friday night.
“It was battle,” Tigers coach Marty Duffin said. “We had to battle all game long. And sometimes it wasn’t pretty but our kids dug deep and came away with a big win.”
“It worked once, so we decided we would try it again,” Bonneville assistant head coach Brian Martinson said. “We wanted to take a shot, unfortunately it came up short. This one hurts.”
Idaho Falls tied the game early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kael Fedder, who had been pulled at halftime after throwing three first half interceptions, found Easton Watkins with a four yard touchdown pass. The ensuing PAT tied the game at 15-15.
“I told Kael he needed to keep his head in this game,” Duffin said. “When I put him back in, He knew what we needed him to. And he got it done in the end.”
That’s were the game ended after regulation.
The Tigers got the ball first and Fedder found Watkins again with a 10-yard touchdown. The ensuing PAT made the score 22-15 Tigers.
Dahlke answered for the Bees two plays later scoring his third touchdown of the night from five yards out.
But it wasn’t enough as the 2-point attempt fell short.
Dahlke finished the game with 12 caries for 57 yards and three touchdowns, including a 28-yarder to open the scoring in the second quarter.
The Bees quarterback completed just 4 of 13 passes for 33 yards and an interception in the game.
Fedder led a trio of Tigers quarterbacks that played going 8 for 18 for 115 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Coltin Lyda, who played all but two snaps in the game, ran for 37 yards on 16 carries. Taysom Kirkham hauled in six catches for 94 yards an a touchdown.
Bonneville (1-3, 0-1 4A District 6) travels to Shelley next Friday. Idaho Falls (1-3, 0-1) plays Skyline in the Emotion Bowl next Saturday.
IDAHO FALLS 22, BONNEVILLE 21 (OT)
Idaho Falls 0 8 0 7 7 -- 22
Bonneville 0 7 8 0 6 -- 21
Scoring summary
Second quarter
B – Anthem Dahlke 28 run (Briggs Hansen kick)
IF – Coltin Lyda 15 pass to Taysom Kirkham (Lyda run)
Third quarter
B – Dahlke 2 run (Dahlke pass to Briggs Hansen)
Fourth quarter
IF – Easton Watkins 4 pass from Kael Fedder (Shawn Benson kick)
Overtime
IF – Watkins 10 pass from Fedder (Benson kick)
B – Dahlke 5 run (pass failed)
INDIVDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Idaho Falls: Coltin Lyda 16-37, Parker Elliott 3-12, Bradley Elison 2-(-9), Tayson Kirkham 2-(-3), Taylor Cardon 1-3, Peter Molino 1-9. Bonneville: Anthem Dahlke 12-57-3, Keaton Trane 8-49, Spencer Sewell 3-38, Manuel Olguin 1-1, Hudson Cook 1-0, Jackson Feldman 1-2, Tim Williams 6-5, Caiden Fabian 1-4, Koah Harrigfeld 3-11.
PASSING – Idaho Falls: Kael Fedder 8-18-115-2-3, Bradley Elison 2-5-32-0-1, Coltin Lyda 3-11-22-0-1. Bonneville: Crew Howell 2-9-15-0-1, Tim Williams 2-4-18-0-0.
RECEIVING – Idaho Falls: Coltin Lyda 1-12, Parker Elliott 1-11, Garrett Merwin 2-18, Taylor Cardon 2-25, Tayson Kirkham 6-94-1, Easton Watkins 2-14-2, Peter Molino 1-9. Bonneville: Anthem Dahlke 2-20, Tim Williams 1-4, Jacob Perez 1-13.