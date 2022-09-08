Running around the Skyline sideline as a 6-year old ballboy was serious business.
If he was good, kept up with the game, and didn’t get in anyone’s way while doing his job, Michael Berger would get to wear a varsity football jersey as a reward.
“I drowned in it,” said Berger, beaming at the thought of being a youngster and sporting his large football jersey and putting on pads while the big boys practiced under the fall sun and his dad coached, yelling instructions and blowing his whistle.
“All I can remember as a young kid was just being a part of Skyline football,” Berger said. “I wanted to be a Grizzly so bad and be playing on Friday nights.”
Berger eventually go his chance, quarterbacking the varsity as a senior in 2009.
Michael’s father Scott took over the head coaching job at Skyline that same season after years as an assistant, making for a memorable season and special father-son experience, Scott Berger said.
Thirteen years later, the father-son experience is about to go to another level.
Skyline, which has won four 4A state titles in the past six years under Scott Berger, takes on 5A Thunder Ridge and its new head coach Michael Berger.
Yep, that little ballboy running around the Skyline sideline now has his own team and the father-son experience has been elevated to the Berger Bowl.
The Titans and Grizzlies will meet Friday at Thunder Ridge, and like most coaches, the Bergers downplay the significance of one game. Both teams want to get better, play it game by game, be the best they can be.
But this isn’t a regular game. At least not for the Bergers, who likely saw the matchup coming years ago.
“He always said that from the time he was a little boy,” Scott said of Michael’s desire to one day be a coach. “As a dad, ‘Holy Cow’ that’s a neat thing. Your son actually wants to do what you do.”
Michael played multiple sports growing up, but always seemed to gravitate toward football and played defensive back at Idaho State. Coaching was always on his mind.
“At an early age I just saw how much joy coaching and teaching brought my dad,” Michael said. “I really saw how passionate he was being around the players, the coaches. I just realized how special it was to him. I wanted that for my life, too.”
Michael and Scott never missed an opportunity to talk football. Michael eventually ended up at Highland, where he coached football, track and basketball beginning in 2016. He coached linebackers at Highland and coordinated the junior varsity defense.
When the opportunity came to be the head coach at Thunder Ridge, Michael knew who to confide in.
“I was a little apprehensive,” Michael said. “I didn’t know if I was up for the challenge. It was a deep father-son moment. He said ‘No, you’re ready for it. You’re going to take this plunge.’ He gave me the confidence that I could do it. That was special to me.”
When the announcement was official, the family went out to dinner to celebrate and it wasn’t long before the elephant in the room — the eventual Berger Bowl matchup was mentioned.
“It’s a cool opportunity,” Michael said. “I think me and him are trying to take it in and enjoy it like this is really special for both of us.”
As a first-year head coach with a last name known in coaching circles across the state, Michael said his goal is to create his own brand and stamp his identity on the Thunder Ridge program.
“I wasn’t trying to be Scott Berger and the Skyline Grizzlies, I wasn’t trying to be Gino Mariani and Highland,” he said. “I wanted to embrace my own unique identity ... I think I’m still going through that. I think I’m figuring out.”
On the field, the Titans are 2-1, but have yet to face a team as diverse and talented as Skyline. In the long run, Friday’s end result won’t really matter except where it does matter.
“I’m just so really proud of him,” Scott Berger said.