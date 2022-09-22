Ravsten Stadium has a new, shiny feel after undergoing some upgrades over the summer.
But one thing that hasn’t changed is the color of the goalposts.
Yes, they’re orange, and for those in the know, that means only one thing.
“Last year it felt like a dream,” Idaho Falls lineman Brendan Rasmussen said of the Tigers’ win over rival Skyline in last year’s Emotion Bowl, snapping a seven year hold by the Grizzlies.
Per tradition, the winning team in the Emotion Bowl gets to spray paint the goalposts and they’ll stay that color until the next year’s game. So for the first time in nearly a decade, Ravsten Stadium has orange goalposts.
Does that matter when the Emotion Bowl kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m.?
“I definitely think we can carry some momentum into the game,” Rasmussen said. “I think this year we want to keep that streak going.”
“Our mindset is to not be timid,” Skyline running back Abrahn Silverio said, setting the tone for how the Grizzlies expect to take back bragging rights.
The Emotion Bowl dates back to 1966 and is arguably one of the fiercest games in the state. The results were a bit one-sided until last season, so this game could prove two things: Was last year a fluke, or does Idaho Falls High need to order some more paint?
“The atmosphere always feels like a college rivalry game,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “I hope the kids understand and never take these games for granted.”
One added layer to the game is that Idaho Falls spent the past two seasons in 5A, so the result of the Emotion Bowl didn’t impact the standings or playoff positioning.
Sure, losing the big game still stung, but it quickly faded from memory for Skyline players last year as they made a run to another 4A state title.
Idaho Falls is back in 4A District 6 this year, so now the results matter. A win or loss can have a significant impact on how the rest of the season plays out.
“It’s the best rivalry in the state and we’re preparing to play a good game,” Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin said, not necessarily downplaying the pomp and circumstances of the game, but noting the approach to every game is the same. “We want to beat them.”
On the field, the outcome could be determined by Idaho Falls’ running game. The Tigers (1-3, 1-0) picked up an overtime win over Bonneville last week but the Bees did a relatively good job of holding the Tigers’ top runner Coltin Lyda in check with just 37 yards on the ground.
Lyda is capable of taking over a game and could be a challenge for the Grizzlies’ defensive line.
Lyda noted that with Idaho Falls back in the 4A ranks, the matchup takes on added significance.
“It’s more of a must-win,” he said, adding the senior class going out with two straight wins in the Emotion Bowl is also a huge motivation.
That’s a sentiment not lost on the Skyline seniors.
“Right now it’s the biggest game we’ve played,” Skyline defensive back Ian Galbreaith said.
Skyline’s top goal is adding a third-straight state title to the trophy case, but an Emotion Bowl win would add to the journey.
One change that takes place this year is that the tradition of the winning team spray painting the goalposts is no longer allowed. While tradionalists might frown on the change, there is a goalpost at the far end of the stadium just waiting for the celebration.
The actual goalposts on the field will be painted in winning colors by professionals, but players will be allowed to climb on and paint the smaller goalpost.
Either way, the Emotion Bowl never fails to live up to its lore.
“We’re just excited to play,” Duffin said.