ST. ANTHONY- Homecoming night had South Fremont Cougars fans witnessing edge-of-their-seat excellence. What started with a late third-quarter interception in a close 8-7 game in favor of the Aberdeen Tigers ended with fourth-quarter perfection as South Fremont quarterback Bryce Johnson went 6 for 6 for 89 passing yards. He additionally finished off both key drives by running in two touchdowns to lead his team to a 21-14 come-from-behind victory.
The first half was defined by turnovers, as Aberdeen in three straight possessions ran the ball down the field only to have the Cougar defense force fumbles at the 42, 27, and 12-yard lines. The lone touchdown of the half was run in by South Fremont's Hunter Hobbs with 3:14 left in the 1st quarter..
Aberdeen started the second half strong, running the ball eight straight times. Lead by the duo of quarterback Gage Driscoll and running back Brody Beck, who scored Aberdeen’s first touchdown in the third quarter. Driscoll gave the Tigers an 8-7 lead by successfully running in the 2-point conversion on the next play.
South Fremont, needing to respond, got a big 45-yard kickoff return, and then Johnson completed a 21-yard pass taking the Cougars to the 21-yard line. On a critical third-down completion, Johnson was picked off at the 12-yard line. Aberdeen continued its rushing attack to end the third quarter and picked it up again in the fourth. They ran the ball nine straight times down to the one-yard line, where they surprised the Cougar defense by completing their first pass of the game and scoring a touchdown to take the 14-7 lead.
South Fremont quickly got back into the game on its next possession as Johnson shook off the interception and went a perfect 3 for 3 passing and ran the ball in himself for the score. The Cougars missed the crucial extra point and found themselves down 14-13. The South Fremont defense gave the offense a chance by forcing Aberdeen to punt. Starting at the 10-yard line, Johnson completed a 46-yard pass to wide receiver Preston Stoddard. The sophomore quarterback confidently led his team down the field and ran in his second touchdown of the day, putting the Cougars up 21-14 with 1:29 left in the game. The Cougar defense finished things off by recovering their fourth fumble of the game.
“Our kids are gritty. We got a lot of kids who are wrestlers and have had a lot of success there and they know how to grind and just to keep working… never got frustrated and knew they were going to win," South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said of the team’s comeback win.
Johnson on the performance said,” Well the biggest thing is when I threw that [interception], I was mad at myself, and my teammates were like 'Keep your head up' and then I remembered, it's homecoming, let’s have a good time and go get this dub [win]”.
South Fremont’s (4-0) hosts Jackson Hole next Friday at 7 p.m.