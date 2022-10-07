Trailing 14-13 with 1:04 left in the game the Hillcrest Knights were going to need to drive 65 yards with no timeouts if they hoped to beat crosstown rival Bonneville Friday's Civil War matchup.
The Knights needed just four plays to move the ball down to Bees 15 yard line.
With 11 seconds remaining in the game Thomas Endsley nailed a 27-yard field goal to give the Knights a 16-14 win and send clouds of red smoke flying through the air of Thunder Stadium.
“We didn’t deserve to win that game,” Hillcrest head coach Brennon Mossholder said. “But I am so proud of how our kids played and that they battled. That was a great high school football game.”
The Knights game-winning drive was set up by a pass break up from Peyton King on a pass intended for Bonneville’s TY Martinson on a fourth and 15 from the Knights 36.
“Our defense made big plays when we needed them,” Mossholder said. “It wasn’t the prettiest game, but we made enough plays and set ourselves up for a shot to make the playoffs.”
Bonneville struck first on its opening possession after intercepting a Hillcrest pass. It took just three plays for Crew Howell to find Anthem Dahlke tip-toeing in the back of the end zone with a 14-yard touchdown.
Hillcrest tied the game late in the first quarter when Connor Payne returned a punt 82-yards for a touchdown.
Neither offense did much the remainder of the first half and the game went to halftime tied 7-7.
Tim Williams returned the second half kick-off 40 yards for the Bees to put them just over midfield. Two plays later Williams found an open Jacob Perez with a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Bees a 14-7 lead.
The Bees led until midway through the fourth quarter when the Knights got a one-yard touchdown ruin from Braden Crystal. Endsley’s PAT attempt was no good as it hit the crossbar.
He got his redemption in the end.
“Our special teams played great tonight,” Mossholder said.
King finished the game 9-of-20 for 111 yards and an interception for the Knights (3-4, 1-2 4A District 6). Titan Larsen added 14 carries for 47 yards. Cole Pinegar added four catches for 68 yards.
Howell led the Bees (2-5, 0-3) going 3-of-9 passing for 60 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Williams finished the night 1-for-2 passing for 43 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Perez led the Bees in receiving with two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Sewell added 13 carries for 48 yards.
Hillcrest travels for another big district match-up at Shelley Friday, while Bonneville hosts Skyline.
HILLCREST 16, BONNEVILLE 14
Bonneville 7 0 7 0 -- 14
Hillcrest 7 0 0 9 --16
Scoring summary
First quarter
B – Anthem Dahlke 14 pass from Crew Howell (Briggs Hansen kick)
H – Connor Payne 82 punt return (Thomas Endsley kick)
Third quarter
B – Jacob Perez 43 pass from Tim Williams (Hansen kick)
Fourth quarter
H – Braden Crystal 1 run (kick failed)
H – Endsley 27 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Bonneville: Tim Williams 9-34, Spencer Sewell 13-48, Anthem Dahlke 8-40, Crew Howell 5-(-1), Ty Martinson 3-7. Hillcrest: Peyton King 6-20, Titan Larsen 14-47, Sheldon Nelson 2-36, Trason Keller 4-36. Braden Crystal 2-2-1, Connor Payne 5-34, Morgan Christensen 3-8.
PASSING – Bonneville: Crew Howell 3-9-60-1-1, Tim Williams 1-2-43-1-1. Hillcrest: Peyton King 9-20-111-0-1, Sheldon Nelson 0-1-0-01.
RECEIVING – Bonneville: Anthem Dahlke 1-14-1, Jacob Perez 2-29-1, Jaxon Ellsworth 1-30. Hillcrest: Tayson Pinegar 2-39, Cole Pinegar 4-68, Connor Payne 1-5, Trason Keller 1-(-3), Sheldon Nelson 1-5.
