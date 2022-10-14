REXBURG -- There were two compelling questions that seemed to hover over Friday's Highland at Madison 5A District 5-6 showdown.
First, how much momentum could the Rams carry over from last week's fierce comeback win over Rigby?
And second, can anybody stop Madison's dual-threat quarterback Ben Dredge?
The answers turned out to be a lot, and maybe (kind of?)
Highland downed Madison 28-22 to take control of the conference race with one week remaining. Both teams, along with Rigby, are solidly in playoff contention, but momentum entering the postseason can be as big a factor as seeding.
“It’s a big win with all the adversity we’ve been through the last six months,” Rams coach Nick Sorrell said. “This is special group of boys, so I’m proud of them.”
Madison quarterback Dredge came into the game averaging more than 160 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns and had also passed for 10 more scores.
But it was Highland quarterback Drew Hymas who got his team on the scoreboard in the first half, tossing a 38-yard touchdown to Rhidge Barela and then racing down the right sideline for a 62-yard score to put the Rams up 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Madison led the conference in scoring defense at 12.71 points per game and looked good after a scoreless first quarter, but the Rams stunned them with the two quick scores.
The Bobcats put together a scoring drive to end the half, highlighted by a 33-yard strike from Dredge to Trevin Lords that put Madison at the two-yard line. Dredge punched it in with 14 second remaining to cut the deficit to 14-7.
But it was Hymas again, orchestrating the Rams offense with another impressive scoring drive on Highland's first series of the second half.
Madison's defense came through with a safety and Dredge added another rushing score with 3:39 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-16, but it wasn't enough.
Both teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
"We wanted to come out tonight on senior night and battle and I think we did that," Madison coach Chandler Roads said. "We just came up a little short."
Dredge finished 11 of 21 for 139 yards and also ran for 106 yards and three scores. Hymas was an efficient 13 of 15 for 134 yards and two touchdowns, both to Barela. He also ran for 142 yards and two scores.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Madison (5-3, 1-1), which ends the regular season next week with its big rivalry game against Rigby.
Highland (5-3, 2-0) takes a three-game win streak into next week's game against Thunder Ridge.
Travis Richards contributed to this story.
