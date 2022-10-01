Hillcrest vs Madison fb

The Madison defense, led by Connor Wilcox, slows down the Hillcrest rushing game. 

 By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com

REXBURG- Sometimes it is not about how you start the game, but it is about how you finish. That became the theme for both the Madison Bobcats and the Hillcrest Knights Friday night as the Bobcats got the victory with the final score of 14-10.

The game was a tale of two halves as both teams started the game with special teams and defense being front and center. After the Knights blocked a Bobcat punt, they got the ball at the 18-yard line and a few plays later they took a three-point lead early in the first quarter. After the Bobcats could not convert, the Bobcats got their punt blocked again to give the Knights another shot to score from the 31-yard line.

