REXBURG- Sometimes it is not about how you start the game, but it is about how you finish. That became the theme for both the Madison Bobcats and the Hillcrest Knights Friday night as the Bobcats got the victory with the final score of 14-10.
The game was a tale of two halves as both teams started the game with special teams and defense being front and center. After the Knights blocked a Bobcat punt, they got the ball at the 18-yard line and a few plays later they took a three-point lead early in the first quarter. After the Bobcats could not convert, the Bobcats got their punt blocked again to give the Knights another shot to score from the 31-yard line.
Three plays later, Madison defensive lineman Klarke McKane picked off Knights quarterback Sheldon Nelson to give possession back to the Bobcats. On the next play, Knights cornerback Kam Bruegeman intercepted the deep pass from Bobcats quarterback Ben Dredge. The Knights tried to capitalize on the interception, but McKane got his second turnover, recovering a fumble.
In the first half, the Knights defense was able to contain Dredge’s runs up the middle and also forced him to fumble. Nelson, who played in the game replacing starter Peyton King who was not available to play due to sickness, found Tayson Pinegar for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Knights a 10-0 lead late in the half. The Bobcats tried to respond, but Bruegeman got his second interception as the Bobcats had their third turnover in the game.
The second half was a different story for the Bobcats. Dredge led the rushing attack down the field and scored on a 24-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We are going to find out a lot about who we are," Madison coach Chandler Rhoads said of his team in the second half.
The Bobcat defense did its part and gave the offense a chance to score, which they did, as Dredge punched in his second rushing touchdown to give the Bobcats the 14-10 lead with 9:50 left in the game.
Hillcrest had a chance to retake the lead on several occasions, the first being a Nelson touchdown pass from the 18-yard line, which was called back due to offensive pass interference. But the Knights still had a chance. On third down, Nelson scrambled for 23 yards and kept hope alive needing four more yards for the first down. Hillcrest tried to run it up the middle on fourth down but the Madison defensive front held its ground.
On the next Knight possession, Nelson completed a 30-yard pass to get the Knights to the 9-yard line. But with 15 seconds left in the game, Madison’s defense again held strong forcing a Hillcrest incompletion on fourth down and ultimately sealing the win for Madison.
“They were more physical upfront and we did a good job containing Ben Dredge, who is the best player on the field, most of the night, but in crunch time he made some big plays”, Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said on Dredge’s performance in the second half.
Hillcrest (2-4) hosts Bonneville on Friday, while Madison (5-2) will be in action Oct. 14 at home against Highland.
