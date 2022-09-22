Madison's Ben Dredge
Madison quarterback Ben Dredge fires a pass to teammate Trevin Lords during a game at Thunder Ridge High School.

 By PAUL LAMBERT presports@postregister.com

REXBURG- Practice, practice, practice. It is one of the few things players may or may not enjoy after how they performed in their last game. It can take a lot of physical and mental work to focus on improving each week. However, for Madison quarterback Ben Dredge and the team, it is an opportunity to build and continue to push forward every week. 

Dredge, the Bobcats' senior dual-threat quarterback, has become a nightmare for opposing defenses. He's thrown for seven touchdowns and 568 yards in five games so far this season. Over the past two games, he's performed especially well, running for an additional five touchdowns and passing for a pair of scores against Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge, both times on the road. On the season he's averaging nearly 160 rushing yards and accounted for 11 rushing touchdowns while passing for seven scores.

