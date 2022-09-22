REXBURG- Practice, practice, practice. It is one of the few things players may or may not enjoy after how they performed in their last game. It can take a lot of physical and mental work to focus on improving each week. However, for Madison quarterback Ben Dredge and the team, it is an opportunity to build and continue to push forward every week.
Dredge, the Bobcats' senior dual-threat quarterback, has become a nightmare for opposing defenses. He's thrown for seven touchdowns and 568 yards in five games so far this season. Over the past two games, he's performed especially well, running for an additional five touchdowns and passing for a pair of scores against Idaho Falls and Thunder Ridge, both times on the road. On the season he's averaging nearly 160 rushing yards and accounted for 11 rushing touchdowns while passing for seven scores.
Last week in a conference-opening win against Thunder Ridge, Dredge accounted for five scores, including touchdown runs of 72 and 74 yards.
It all comes back to practice. Playing the position of quarterback requires a lot of attention to detail along with being the leader of the team while winning on the road. What also has helped is the team has carried momentum from last season as Dredge helped lead the Bobcats to the state playoffs after finishing the season strong, including handing rival Rigby its only loss of the season.
For Dredge, playing quarterback was not always his first position, so finding success took some time.
He was running back, but switched to quarterback as a sophomore.
"We didn’t have a quarterback, so I transitioned so throwing has been a little bit slow for me, but I am finally getting there”. Dredge said, adding he's committed to perfecting his skills as a quarterback. He and his coach have worked hard to help him by focusing their attention on improving his foot work and pocket awareness.
The playmaking skills and leadership Dredge has displayed have propelled the Bobcats to a 3-2 record overall, 1-0 in in 5A District 5-6 play, and has led the team to believe it can win any game. The Bobcats host Preston in a nonconference game on Friday.
For Dredge, success begins before the game is being played.
“Our practice habits have been very good and we are starting to click and trust each other," Dredge said. He also noted the improvements on the defense have also been key.
"They have been communicating and passing off guys in their zone which has shown with them only allowing three touchdowns in the last two games.”
Early in the season, Dredge was nicked up but as Bobcats football head coach Chandler Rhoads commented, “He is getting healthy and back in shape, he is playing very, very physical football.”
Dredge is more than just a physical player though as Rhoads remarked his passing has kept defenses at bay.
"He is a smart kid and his leadership on the field is key to our success as an offense," Rhoads said. “I love Ben, super likable kid, super smart, great student, a great leader in the community and school. I couldn’t ask for a better guy to run my team.”