MIDDLETON — One-yard short. A 33-34 loss in last year’s title game. That has been in the back of the minds of Sugar-Salem players, coaches, and supporters all year.
In Saturday’s 3A state title game, one yard was the difference maker as well, but this time the Diggers prevailed. With three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, down 20-15, the Homedale Trojans had the ball at the 13-yard line. It was fourth and 2. They ran the ball up the middle into the arms of the Diggers front line which quickly brought down the runner. Fans, players, and coaches on both sides of the field held their breath as the refs brought out the chains to take a measure. One-yard short. Turnover on downs. The Diggers defeated the Homedale Trojans 20-15 to capture the 3A state title and to complete their perfect season 11-0.
This was the fifth straight playoff matchup between these two teams with four of them coming in the state championship game. The game started with the Diggers fumbling the opening kickoff, which was recovered by the Trojans. Homedale tried to capitalize, but the Digger defense stood its ground helped by a sack from Ryan Bingham, which forced the Trojans to throw an incomplete pass on fourth down. The Diggers offense took over and drove the ball down the field with Diggers quarterback Daniel Neal connecting on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cach Harris to take a 7-0 lead. The Trojans countered with quarterback Jaxon Dines tossing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Luke Henry to tie the game. Late in the first quarter, Neal connected with Ty Hirrlinger on a 43-yard touchdown pass putting the Diggers up 14-7 at the half.
Heading to the second half, the Trojans looked to score. Dines hit Danny Lomeli on a 65-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. The Trojans brought out the tricks on their extra point attempt as they faked the kick and Jeffrey Layne scored the 2-point conversion to give the Trojans the lead 15-14 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. However, the Diggers did not panic.
“You can’t ever count us out. We [the coaches] just try to keep the players calm. If we can play in the scope of what we do best, we have a chance to win this game,” Sugar-Salem Head Coach Tyler Richins said.
The Diggers responded and converted twice on fourth down in their next possession which ended with Neal running the ball in from the 1-yard line to take back the lead 20-15 with 6:42 remaining in the game. The Diggers defense then kept the Trojans a yard short on their fourth down run attempt from the 13.
“We had to make the stop. If we didn’t make the stop they would have scored,” Diggers defensive lineman Kort Summers said.
Neal sealed the game by completing a 27-yard pass to Ty Hirrlinger which allowed the Diggers to run out the clock.
“It was my last drive in high school football. I ran my route full speed. I was not expecting to get the ball, but the ball was thrown my way and I made the play,” Hirrlinger said. Hirrlinger did not play in last year’s championship game due to injury. He had four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. Neal went 12 of 18 for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
“It is crazy. We have been working so hard,” Neal said. “This has been our goal. We knew after last year we would be back here in the same situation. Hard work pays off.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.