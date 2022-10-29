POCATELLO - North Fremont opened the 2A playoffs with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs.
The 60 points ties for the team's top scoring output this season and was in direct contrast to what happened late in the season when the Huskies were shut out in back-to-back games before bouncing back with a 46-8 win over Ririe last week.
"Our offense got rolling again," coach Ben Lenz said, pointing to myriad of issues late in the season, including injuries and turnovers.
"I just didn't get them prepared," Lenz said.
That wasn't the case Friday as Carson Packer took a handoff on the game's first play and ran around the right side for a 60-yard touchdown.
The Huskies (7-2) pounded the ball on the ground and appeared ready to pull away after taking a 30-8 lead midway through the second quarter, but Soda Springs quarterback Trey Stephens, who had an impressive 21-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, completed two touchdown passes in the final 3:48 of the half.
That cut the gap to 30-22. The North Fremont defense responded in the second half with Hank Richardson scooping up a fumble and returning it 35 yards for a score.
Soda Springs was shut out in the second half until Stephens connected on a long touchdown pass that pulled the Cardinals within 44-30 with 3:52 left.
The Huskies however finished it off with a pair of late touchdowns.
