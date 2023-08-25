2A
The Nuclear Conference has been remarkably competitive for three straight seasons.
Well, competitive in the sense that the top two teams in the conference have been going at each other like a cobra and a mongoose.
The other three? Yeah, but no.
Firth and North Fremont have been 1 and 1A in the Nuke since the dawn of the 2020s.
The two teams have been so successful, in fact, they have played each other six times over the past three seasons -- once in conference and once in the state bracket.
Ririe, Salmon, and West Jeff have each made a token appearance since 2019, but none have measured up to the Firth vs. North fisticuffs.
"North with be tough as always, and Ririe is bringing back a really good team," Firth coach Rigo Vasquez said. "And West Jefferson can compete with anyone."
That leaves Salmon, which has scrapped its varsity football season due to a lack of numbers. With few upperclassmen and many underclassmen, Salmon is taking 2023 off to rebuild.
Firth had North's number twice in 2022, and the road to state hardware has run through Bingham County each of the past two seasons.
The Cougars are twice a bridesmaid in those two seasons, bringing home silver with championship game loses to Bear Lake and West Side.
"We will be young with a lot of juniors and sophomores seeing time on varsity," Vasquez said. "We hope we can be competitive and be in a position for a playoff run by the end of the year."
For North Fremont's part, the goal is to stay the course, hold the line, and trust that good things happen to good, disciplined teams.
"There's much work to be done, but we are better every day," Lenz said. "We lost seven seniors that will be hard to replace, but we have a solid group that is working hard."
FIRTH COUGARS
Firth collected its second runner-up trophy in as many seasons in 2022, clipped 14-6 by Bear Lake in a defensive coordinator's dream 2A finale.
The Cougars lost 10 standout seniors to graduation, including quarterback Gage Vasquez, bruiser Burton Park, and eight other seasoned warriors.
FIRTH
Coach: Rigo Vasquez, second season
Last year: 8-3, 4-0, lost in 2A state title game
Impact players: Garrett Nelson, jr., OL/DL; Chase Shook, jr., LB/TE; Darrell Vasquez, jr., WR/DB
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at West Side, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at at Soda Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Declo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. vs. Ririe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs at North Fremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT HUSKIES
When the Huskies won in 2022, they scored 47 points. When they lost, they scored none.
Zero. Donut.
The Huskies trot out a 2023 team with seven seniors to replace the seven they lost to graduation, including Nuclear Conference first-team QB Jed Hill, and standout tailback Jacob Hill.
NORTH FREMONT
Coach: Ben Lenz, 12th season
Last year: 7-3, 3-1, lost in state quarterfinals
Impact players: Jacob Hill, sr., RB/DL; Teyson Gunnell, sr., OL/DL; Jed Hill, sr., QB/DB
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Malad, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at West Jeff, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Melba at Declo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Abereen, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs Firth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Ririe, 7 p.m.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Ririe's 2-6 record in 2022 was not great, but it definitely isn't as bad as it looks.
The Bulldogs opened 0-3 with non-conference losses totaling a combined 32 points, bouncing back in conference.
Ririe enters its second season running coach Josh Huntsman's double wing, and Bulldog fans have reason to be hopeful that the playbook is taking root.
RIRIE
Coach: Josh Huntsman, second season
Last year: 2-6, 1-3
Impact players: Bryson Boyd, sr., QB; Landon Nelson, OL/DL/LB; Aaron Martinez, sr., RB/DL
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Soda Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Malad, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Wendell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. American Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs TBD, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Firth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. West Jeff, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. North Fremont, 7 p.m.
SALMON
With very few upperclassmen and a bounty of underclassmen, Salmon High School will not field a varsity team in 2023.
In hopes of building the program back to its former glory, first year coach Kyle Overacker is presenting his youngsters with a schedule that more matches their size and experience.
Coach: Kyle Overacker, first season
Last year: 0-7, 0-4
WEST JEFFERSON PANTHERS
At 4-4 and 2-2, it looks on the surface as if West Jeff's season was a coin-flip proposition.
Look deeper and you will see blowout wins (Ririe, American Falls, Salmon) and losses to some of District 6's best (Teton, Firth, Norht Fremont).
Six seniors including a pair of linemen return to fuel the Panthers in coach Kip Blanchard's third season, and that's the kind of recipe that ends in state playoff brackets.
WEST JEFFERSON
Coach: Kip Blanchard, third season
Last year: 4-4, 2-2
Impact players: Bentley Lounsbury, sr., RB/LB; Cooper Hall, sr., RB/LB; Eli Sullivan, jr., OL/DL
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Wendell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at American Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Teton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Malad, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. North Fremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Ririe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Firth, 7 p.m.
