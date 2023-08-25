3A
The saying goes that to be the man, you got to beat the man. That is the case with both the Teton Timberwolves and the South Fremont Cougars, who both want to take the top spot from perennial power Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers not only look to continue their conference dominance, they also look to hold onto the top spot in the state. The Timberwolves and Cougars believe that this season will be the opportunity to make a move.
“You got to believe that you can beat them, that is something that we are trying to establish,” Cougars head coach Chad Hill said. “If we go out and compete as hard as we can, we can give them a shot, but they are the team to beat. They are good, athletic, and we have to try to contain their athletes.”
While the Cougars will travel to both Teton and Sugar-Salem, the Timberwolves will host both of their conference opponents later in the season, something that could be used as an advantage for the Timberwolves and their fans.
“It was tough to go on the road last year and not feel the energy,” Timberwolves head coach David Joyce said. “Our boys thrive on it. If we can win three in a row, it will give us a boost that will push us through into the playoffs.”
“We look at every opportunity as an opportunity to get better, that's the motive we say to the kids," Diggers head coach Tyler Richins said. “We want to focus at the task at hand, being a state championship team four out of the last five years, there is a lot of pride in that we want to stay on top. We like being on top and we embrace the bullseye on our back.”
TETON TIMBERWOLVES
While coming in as the head coach in the middle may not be an ideal situation, David Joyce made the most of it with the Timberwolves leading them to not only an 8-3 record, but a semifinal appearance in the 3A state tournament.
Even though they lost to conference rival Sugar-Salem in the state semifinal, Joyce sees that there is growth happening and they are ready to take the next step.
The Timberwolves return three offensive all-state players in quarterback Jack Nelson, wide receiver Ty Brown, and running back Thomas Heuseveldt. Also on offense, Jake Allen will anchor the offensive line, which will be experienced.
TETON
Coach: David Joyce, second season
Last Year: 8-3, 0-2, lost in 3A state semifinals
Impact players: Jack Nelson, sr.,QB; Ty Brown, sr., WR; Thomas Heuseveldt, sr., RB; Jack Joyce, jr., RB; Jake Allen, sr., OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Jackson Hole (WY), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at West Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Salmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at American Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Snake River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. South Fremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Diggers fans, coaches and players can put behind them the 33-34 loss in the 3A state championship two seasons ago as they look to defend the state title along with going for their sixth.
To do so, they will have to replace a core group of seniors. The Diggers do return all-state running back Carson Harris, all-state offensive lineman Ryan Bingham, all-conference running back/linebacker Tate Cutler, and all-conference running back/ defensive back Joshiah Bosco.
The Diggers also will have a new quarterback in James Chase, who replaces Daniel Neal. Chase comes into his senior year ready to bring his athleticism, speed, and arm to the Diggers passing game.
SUGAR-SALEM
Coach: Tyler Richins, ninth year
Record: 11-0, 3-0, 3A state champions
Impact players: Carson Harris, sr., RB; Ryan Bingham, sr., OL/DL; Tate Cutler, sr., RB/LB; Joshiah Bosco, sr., RB/DB; James Chase, sr., QB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 vs. Century, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Templeton (CA) (at Madison), 1 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Shelley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Star Valley (WY), 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Teton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. South Fremont, 7 p.m.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS
Getting to the quarterfinals the last two seasons, the Cougars look to make noise in both their conference and state tournament.
However, the Cougars will have to do without their junior quarterback Bryce Johnson, who will miss a few weeks due to injury. When Johnson returns, he will bring his leadership and his tough running style to the Cougars' offensive attack.
Johnson will have help, with Neilsen Glascock, Max Clark, and Kysaac Thueson anchoring the offensive, which will look to protect whoever their quarterback will be. Hadley Hill and Raiden Whitmore will be the players that will be relied on in both the running and passing game.
The Cougars hosted both conference games last year, splitting them. This year, they will head to both Teton and Sugar-Salem.
SOUTH FREMONT
Coach: Chad Hill, 11th season
Record: 7-4, 1-1, lost in 3A state quarterfinals
Impact Players: Bryce Johnson, jr., QB, Hadley Hill, sr., RB/LB, Raiden Whitmore ,sr., RB/DB, Neilsen Glascock, sr., OL/DL, Max Clark, sr., OL/LB, Kyassc Thueson, sr., OL.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 at Wood River, 6 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Timberlake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Salmon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Jackson Hole (WY), 7 p.m.
Sept.22 vs. Snake River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Teton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Marsh Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Sugar-Salem
