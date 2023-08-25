4A
District 6 coaches like call this conference the toughest in the state and the numbers don't lie.
Teams from the district have won state titles six of the past seven years, with Skyline claiming five of those titles including the past three. Five of the six district teams advanced to the 4A state playoffs last season.
Perhaps no team has more question marks entering 2023 than the Grizzlies, who look to replace a talented core of skill players, including state player of the year Kenyon Sadiq, who is now at the University of Oregon.
"We lost a lot of guys but we have some talented guys to fill the spots," longtime coach Scott Berger said. "That's why I'm excited about them. They're young, but they turn into old players."
Bonneville upset the Grizzlies during last year's regular season, but the Bees will feature a young lineup under first-year head coach Bobby Romander.
The team looks to replace 22 seniors, including linebackers RJ Woods and Jacob Perez.
Blackfoot finished second in the conference a year ago, but has to replace some dynamic skill players including WR Javonte King.
"We have a different fingerprint," coach Jerrod Ackley said. "We'll have to find an identity."
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES
If Skyline is to make another state title run the Grizzlies will have to do it with a host of new players.
A talented and experienced group of seniors capped off their careers last season with a third straight 4A state title. The goal of raising the trophy at the end of the season remains, coach Scott Berger said.
The program has built a foundation with youth players moving up through the ranks to eventually earning varsity spots.
The offense returns the core of its line, as does the defense. Look for new quarterback as junior CarMyne Garcia takes over for all-state selection Lachlan Haacke.
SKYLINE
COACH: Scott Berger, 15th season
LAST YEAR: 10-3, 4-1, won 4A state title
IMPACT PLAYERS: Atticus Fuhriman, jr., OL; Dylan Meek, jr., OL; Crew Searle, sr., DB; Bennett Southwick, jr., LB; Zyan Crockett, sr., REC; Amarni Morel, jr., RB; CarMyne Garcia, jr., QB.
SCHEDULE
(Home games at Ravsten Stadium)
Aug. 25 vs. Layton (UT) at Madison HS, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Highland at Holt Arena, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Rigby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Shelley, 7 p.m.
BONNEVILLE BEES
Bobby Romander takes over head coaching duties after after working as co-head coach and OC.
Despite losing 22 seniors, the Bees' defense should be solid with the return of linebacker Koah Harrigfeld and defensive ends Jory Andersen and Jack Romander.
Junior Eli Hamilton gets the nod as starting QB.
Despite a relatively young lineup, Romander said the experience the underclassmen gained last year should prove invaluable.
"The great thing is we've seen the whole summer with them and they're dialed in, looking good," Romander said.
BONNEVILLE
COACH: Bobby Romander, first season
LAST YEAR: 3-7, 1-4, lost first round of playoffs
IMPACT PLAYERS: Koah Harrigfeld, sr., LB; Tim Williams, sr., RB/CB; Jory Andersen, sr., DE; Jack Romander, sr., DE; Eli Hamilton, jr., QB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Century, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Rigby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Shelley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Skyline at Ravsten Stadium, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
The Broncos finished second in the conference last year but have plenty of holes to fill after a large graduating class.
Jace Cooper takes over at QB for all-conference performer Jaxon Grimmett. The Broncos featured one of the area's best 1-2 punches at receiver in Javonte King and Deegan Hale, but will have to find other weapons this season.
Ackley noted that while the offense works to get newcomers on the same page, the defense should have a similar look as it did a year ago despite some new faces. The Broncos were second in the conference in points allowed behind Hillcrest at 22.3 points per game.
BLACKFOOT
COACH: Jerrod Ackley, fourth season
LAST YEAR: 6-5, 3-2, lost in second round of playoffs
IMPACT PLAYERS: Tyler Johnson, Jr., DB; Jace Cooper, jr., QB; Kayden Parsons, sr., REC.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Emmett, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Shelley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Rigby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Skyline at Ravsten Stadium, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS
After missing the state playoffs a year ago, the Tigers look to get back to the chase.
The Tigers will be relying on their offensive and defensive lines, led by Carlos Aguilar and Abel Doyle. In the backfield, Peter Molino will be one of the running backs to watch and David Cardon and Taysom Kirkham will be the primary receivers returning.
On defense, Parker Elliot will return as a leader at cornerback. Easton Watkins will look to make an impact as a tight end and linebacker. Parker Elison will look to take some of the load off what will be a strong running game.
IDAHO FALLS
Coach: Marty Duffin, fifth year
Record: 2-7, 1-4, did not make playoffs
Impact Players: Peter Molino, sr., RB, Carlos Aguilar, sr., DL/OL, Abel Doyle, sr., OL/DL, David Cardon, sr., WR, Taysom Kirkham, sr., WR, Easton Watkins, jr., TE/LB, Parker Elliot, sr., DB, Parker Elison, jr., QB
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Twin Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Madison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Century, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Shelley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS
Since taking over for the Knights in 2021, Brennon Mossholder guided the Knights to not only a 5-4 record, but also a berth to the 4A state playoffs. This year, Mossholder and the Knights look to go up and make some noise.
Hillcrest has a core group of key players coming back, including quarterback Payton King, team leading rusher Trason Keller, offensive lineman Cole Maddux, who will anchor the offensive line. Also on offense, Sheldon Nelson will be a slot receiver, which will be a reliable weapon for the Knights.
The Knights will also have Isaac Davis and Titan Larson, both members of the state boy's basketball championship team, who will be playing this year and look to make an impact.
On defense, Braxton Battleson and Brock Hopkins will anchor the defense along with and experienced group.
HILLCREST
Coach: Brennon Mossholder, third season
Record: 5-4, 3-2, lost in first round of playoffs
Impact players: Payton King, sr., QB, Trason Keller, sr., RB, Brock Hopkins, sr., LB/TE, Sheldon Nelson, sr., WR, Cole Maddux, sr., OL/DL
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Century, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Pocatello, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Madison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Shelley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
SHELLEY RUSSETS
While it will be tough to replace a running game led by Ryker Clinger, the Russets have not missed a beat and will look to compete for another postseason run.
The Russets will use their Wing-T option game along with a committee of running backs. Their passing game looks to improve thanks to the return of senior quarterback Brecker Willams, who missed the last couple of games due to injury.
“He (Williams) put in a lot of work during the off-season, has done the right things, and he looks good," coach Josh Wells said. “We are really excited about what he is going to bring to us, because he is a very dynamic player."
Also returning on offense will be wide receiver Austin Cannon and offensive lineman Seth Jacobsen, who will look to help Williams, and the running game.
On defense, three all-conference linebackers return with Chance Wait, Luke Wray, and Cannon, who will also play receiver.
SHELLEY
Coach: Josh Wells, fifth season
Record: 5-6, 3-2, lost in second round of playoffs
Impact players: Chance Waite, jr., LB; Luke Wray, jr., LB; Brecker Williams, sr., QB; Austin Cannon, sr., WR/LB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Star Valley (WY), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Burley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Pocatello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Skyline, 7 p.m.
