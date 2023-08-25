Peyton King

Hillcrest quarterback Peyton King avoids a tackle as he sprints for yardage.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

4A

District 6 coaches like call this conference the toughest in the state and the numbers don't lie.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.