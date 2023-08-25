5A
The Rigby Trojans are still the team to beat in the District 5-6 conference until they're not.
Rigby has won three state titles in four years and finished last season with a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback to claim the 5A title 28-21 over Meridian.
The Trojans return all-state QB Luke Flowers, who passed for 3,009 yards, 32 touchdowns and completed 71% of his passes, and should be even better this season coach Armando Gonzalez said, noting the senior has worked to improve his prowess on the field in decision making and understanding defenses.
Highland should again be a nemesis for Rigby as the Rams return a solid core group of players.
Madison may be the team to watch as the Bobcats look to improve on a 5-4 season that saw plenty of underclassmen earn varsity experience.
Thunder Ridge coach Michael Berger said he expects his team to improve throughout the season as young players step into varsity roles.
RIGBY TROJANS
Rigby's run to prominence has been highlighted by quarterback play over the past five seasons. This year will be no different as Flowers returns for his senior season.
Flowers may have been a question mark entering last season, but he thrived in the Trojans' system and had a talented group of skill players to keep the offense flowing at nearly 34 points per game.
Not to be overlooked, the defense gave up fewer than 15 points per game. That combination proved nearly unbeatable on the way to another state title run.
RIGBY
COACH: Armando Gonzalez, seventh season
LAST YEAR: 11-2, 2-1, won 5A state title
IMPACT PLAYERS: Luke Flowers, sr., QB; Feki Pouha, jr. OL, Bruin Bowman, sr., OL; Mason Burgess, sr., LB; Reggie Groom, sr., DB; Parker Graham, jr., DB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 16 vs. Coeur d'Alene at University of Montana, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs Lehi (UT), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. American Fork (UT), 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Skyline at Ravsten Stadium, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Madison, 7 p.m.
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS
The Titans missed the playoffs last season and will have to rely on the development of some underclassmen to make a move in the standings in a competitive conference. Entering camp, there was a quarterback competition to replace Tayvin Oswald. "We're going to choose the guy who can make the best decisions," Berger said, adding that the goal is for one player to emerge and eventually take over the leadership role.
Whoever takes over a QB will have some weapons to choose from as receivers Hudson Harker and Kody Robinson return.
On the defensive side, linebacker Cael Grimmett returns as an all-conference selection.
THUNDER RIDGE
COACH: Michael Berger, second season
LAST YEAR: 2-7, 0-3, did not make playoffs
IMPACT PLAYERS: Hudson Harker, sr. WR; Jayden Tuia, sr., OL; Parker Dougal, sr., DL; Preston McDaniel, soph, TE.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 vs. Minico, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Skyline at Ravsten Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Madison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Rigby, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
MADISON BOBCATS
The Bobcats had one of the area's dynamic playmakers last season in QB Ben Dredge, who was also a force on the ground. With the graduation of Dredge and the addition of former Highland coach Gino Mariani to the staff, the Bobcats could have a different look as they try to challenge perennial powers Rigby and Highland.
Last year's squad was relatively young, coach Chandler Rhoads noted, but that added year of experience should be beneficial going forward.
"We're getting better all around," he said. "I love our effort and focus on what we're doing."
The Bobcats return two key offensive linemen in Brae Mecham and Rex Silas and an all-conference pass catcher in Chase Crane.
Entering camp, the QB position was still a competition, Rhoads said.
MADISON
COACH: Chandler Rhoads, third season
LAST YEAR: 5-4, 1-2, did not make playoffs
IMPACT PLAYERS: Barkley Beck, jr. RB; Nash Humphreys, jr. WR; Porter Cottle, jr. LB; Bryce Dredge, jr. LB; Austin Cottrell, sr. RB.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 vs. Owyhee, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Wasatch (UT), 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Blackfoot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Idaho Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Thunder Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Preston, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Highland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Rigby, 7 p.m.
