1A fb pre

Butte County and Watersprings is one of the area's top 8-man competitions. 

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

1A

In the three-team 1A-D1 High Desert Conference, two teams made it as far as the state quarterfinals in 2022, including Butte County's season-ending 16-12 loss to Kamiah.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.