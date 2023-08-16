1A
In the three-team 1A-D1 High Desert Conference, two teams made it as far as the state quarterfinals in 2022, including Butte County's season-ending 16-12 loss to Kamiah.
The Pirates are back for more in 2023, with rival Grace the final familiar domino on a regular season schedule full of strangers.
"Grace lost a lot of seniors, but they have some solid linemen returning, and some players who are probably ready for bigger roles," Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said. "They should be solid."
Thorngren also thinks his own team will be solid, if they can shore up the inconsistencies that cost them in 2022.
"This group of players has speed, depth, and aggressiveness," he said. "If we play disciplined football, we will be very tough to beat."
Challis comes back into the High Desert Conference without its contribution from Mackay, and first-year coach Les Webb is optimistic about building the program from the roots up.
While the eastern/central Idaho 1A-D1 teams live in a mini 3-team conference, the 1A-D2 teams are stacked into a super conference.
Doubled in size from three to six teams, the Rocky Mountain Conference is littered with new lineups and general intrigue.
Mackay is back in the fold (no Challis co-op), and Clark County and Sho-Ban are back on the stage to join Watersprings, North Gem, and Rockland.
Watersprings, the only member of the 2022 conference to make the state bracket, boasts six seniors among its 13 total players.
"I think we are a well rounded team with more threats," Watersprings coach Shane Remer said.
BUTTE COUNTY PIRATES
The 2023 Pirates are going to be tough to beat, says coach Thorngren. The Pirates bring back a nice mix of skill position and trenchmen from their state playoff team of 2022.
With nine playoff appearances since joining the 8-man ranks, it's tough to bet against Butte County.
BUTTE COUNTY
Coach: Sam Thorngren, 18th season
Last year: 6-3, 1-1, lost in state quarterfinals
Impact players: Brody Westergard, sr., WR/DB; Braxton Gamett, sr., OL/LB; Dillon Waymire, sr., OL/DL.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Carey, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Camas County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Council at Homedale, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Kendrick at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Challis, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Raft Rver, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Grace, TBD
CHALLIS VIKINGS
The co-op between Challis and Mackay is in the rear-view and the Vikings are standing firm in what is as tough a regular season schedule that can be imagined.
"Butte County and Grace are great and will make deep runs," first-year coach Les Webb said. "We are young and inexperienced, but it's nice to get the kids out and start rebuilding this program."
CHALLIS
Coach: Les Webb, first season
Last year: 2-5, 0-2 (co-op with Mackay)
Impact players: Jacen Farr, jr., QB/LB; Teage Erickson, So., WR/DB; Will Carter, Sr., OL/DL
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Clark County, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Mackay, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at North Gem, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Sho-Ban, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Grace, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Butte County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Richfield, 4 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY BOBCATS
The Bobcats gave football the ol' college try in 2022, but suspended the season after four games as they did not have enough healthy bodies to fill out the 8-man roster.
Undaunted and unswayed, Clark County is back for another go in 2023.
CLARK COUNTY
Coach: Austin Mickelsen, first season
Last year: 0-4
Impact players: Gage Maher, sr., RB, Eric Barrientos, jr., QB, Kooper Mickelsen, sr., C.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Challis, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Richfield, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Mackay, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Watersprings, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. North Gem, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Sho-Ban, 7 p.m.
MACKAY MINERS
With the end of the co-op with Challis, Mackay football returns to Custer County.
"We see this as the opportunity it is, a program building year" first-year coach Ryan Huish said.
Huish notes the Miners will feature a good mix of returning talent and fresh faces, and both the team and coaches are looking forward to some snaps.
"With our wonderful coaching staff and supportive community, we will have this team ready to compete," he said.
MACKAY
Coach: Ryan Huish, first year
Last year: 2-5, 0-2 (co-op with Challis)
Impact players: Chance Brower, sr., TE/DB; Paylen Bruley, Sr., WR/DB; Ryker Esplin, sr., QB/DB
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 vs. Richfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Challis, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Clark County, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29 at North Gem, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Rockland 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Sho-Ban, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Watersprings, 7 p.m.
WATERSPRINGS WARRIORS
On the downside, Watersprings will bring just 13 players into its 8-man season. But that's fairly normal.
On the upside, six of those 13 are seniors, and all 13 are sure to get their fingers in the dirt.
Look for big men Bowdy Souza and Landyn Remer to anchor the Warriors on both sides of the ball, and don't you dare take your eyes off Luke Mathison, who is everywhere, all the time.
WATERSPRINGS
Coach: Shane Remer, second season
Last year: 4-4, 1-1, lost in state opener
Impact players: Luke Mathison, sr., UTIL; Bowdy Souza, jr., OL/DL; Landyn Remer, sr., OL/DL;
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Hansen, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at St. Joseph (Odgen, UT), 4 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Challis, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Butte County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Rockland, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Clark County, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. vs. Sho-Ban, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. North Gem, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Mackay, 4 p.m.
