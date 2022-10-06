Bonneville football

Bonneville ball carrier Koah Harrigfeld runs over Idaho Falls defender Braxton Packer during a game earlier this season.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season.

The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.