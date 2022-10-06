The spirited Civil War rivalry football game between Hillcrest and Bonneville had been a bit one-sided until last season.
The Bees snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Knights with a thrilling 14-11win. The win, combined with an upset of Shelley, was enough to earn Bonneville an eventual playoff berth. The loss for Hillcrest was just another painful part of a winless season.
Fast forward to 2022 and the Civil War has the usual playoff implications, plus an added tone of redemption for the Knights and the possibility of starting their own win streak for the Bees.
There will not be a lack of motivation for this game, but there is one overwhelming theme for both teams: Getting better.
"Last year's team was full of sophomores," Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said, noting this year's lineup is heavy with juniors, but that year of experience is starting to pay off.
"Four straight weeks we've had four quality opponents and quality games," Mossholder said.
The Knights (2-4, 0-2) lost 14-10 to 5A Madison last week and were more competitive in losses to conference powers Skyline and Blackfoot than a year ago. After going winless in 2021, Hillcrest has already picked up victories over Pocatello and Century.
The Civil War game is obviously circled on the calendar, but Mossholder said the goal was to treat it like another game and execute, play hard, and don't let the hype get in the way.
On the other side of town, there's no such subtlety.
"We talk about Hillcrest every single day since the summer," Bonneville coach Kevin Kempf said.
Running for conditioning is called "Hillcrest," just to remind players who their rival is all season long.
Kempf noted that preparation for this week has been business-like and focused and he expects to see two teams evenly matched.
That said, Bonneville is still trying to get its offense on track. The Bees average fewer than 15 points per game, which is an improvement from last year's 9.5 points. Hillcrest actually averaged fewer than eight points last season, but has also improved to 19.17.
"Offensively, we just need to click," Kempf said. "It's going to happen."
So what does that mean for the 2022 Civil War?
If there's one thing that could swing the game it's likely the Bonneville linebacking crew.
RJ Woods, Jacob Perez, and Koa Ta'aga-Harrigfield average double-digit tackles per game and Woods has eight tackles for loss.
They'll have to stop Anthem Dahlke, who's averaging seven yards per carry and scored six touchdowns.
