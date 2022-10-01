In the big picture world of high school football, Friday's game between Skyline and Rigby meant nothing.
The outcome doesn't count in the conference standings or sway potential playoff positioning for the 5A Trojans or the 4A Grizzlies.
In the big picture world of high school football, Friday's game between Skyline and Rigby meant nothing.
The outcome doesn't count in the conference standings or sway potential playoff positioning for the 5A Trojans or the 4A Grizzlies.
But don't tell that to the players or the fans that packed the stadium at Rigby, hundreds of them standing or sitting along the fence line that circles the stadium to get a glimpse of two of the state's top programs going head to head.
Sure it was Homecoming and the festivities were, well, festive. From the pregame flyover by three planes, to the game ball being parachuted in, to the fireworks, the night was special.
On the field however, the game was a bit more one-sided and turned into a statement by the Rigby defense as the Trojans came away with a 28-0 win.
"We came out and played to our ability," Rigby linebacker Conner Gneiting said, noting that playing Skyline is still a big game even if the teams are in different classifications. "This is a big win."
Skyline opened the game with an impressive drive down to Rigby's 12 yard line, but had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was blocked.
Skyline marched down to the 15-yard line on its next possession, but quarterback Lachlan Haacke was sacked on fourth down.
The next series for Skyline ended with interceptions.
Meanwhile the Trojan offense put together two solid drives, capped by a Luke Flowers touchdown pass to Brady Packer and a scoring run by Sam Gamino.
Rigby (5-1) added two more scores in the second half and Skyline (4-2) never got its offense in sync to catch up.
"We had opportunities to score," Skyline coach Scott Berger said. "We left some opportunities out there and against a good team you can't do that."
As for the game not meaning much in the bigger scheme of the season, Berger noted that both teams have bigger goals down the road. Both are trying to repeat as state champions.
For Skyline, Friday's outcome was a learning experience, but the show goes on. The Grizzlies play at Blackfoot next week, a conference opponent that may prove to be their toughest test of the season so far.
"We say that everything we want is still in front of us," Berger said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.