rigby vs skyline fb

Rigby Trojans quarterback Luke Flowers sets to pass to tight end Aaron Archibald resulting in a first down.

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

In the big picture world of high school football, Friday's game between Skyline and Rigby meant nothing.

The outcome doesn't count in the conference standings or sway potential playoff positioning for the 5A Trojans or the 4A Grizzlies.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.