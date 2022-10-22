The demise of the Rigby Trojans may have been greatly exaggerated.
In reality, it was just one bad quarter three weeks ago that resulted in a dramatic loss to rival Highland as the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a one-point win that might have raised questions about Rigby's readiness to pursue another state title.
Surely a collapse like that would derail the season.
Not so fast.
Rigby played its best all-around game of the year Friday night in a heated rivalry matchup with Madison that had playoff implications for both teams.
The Trojans broke open a relatively close game in the second half and rolled to a 42-0 win to clinch the No. 2 seed from District 5-6.
In the two games since the Highland loss, Rigby has outscored opponents 83-14.
The defense, which shut out a high-scoring Skyline team earlier in the season, was stellar on Friday, beginning with a goal line stand on Madison's first possession.
"That was a show of will right there," Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
The Bobcats drove down to the Rigby one-yard line and had four chances to score, but Madison quarterback Ben Dredge was stuffed three times and had a pass batted down.
Dredge, who's emerged as one of the area's best dual-threat quarterbacks, had a 68-yard run to set up the first-and-goal, but that turned out to be his only big play of the night as the Trojan defense focused on stopping the run and strong, swirling winds all but grounded any semblance of a passing game.
"We've been able to play fast and we knew what we were doing," defensive back Jack Boudrero said, adding the team was focused on stopping Dredge.
Rigby (7-2, 2-1) took a 14-0 lead into the half as Luke Flowers hit Brady Packer for a 10-yard score. Flowers connected with Aaron Archibald for a 42-yard touchdown with nine seconds left in the first half.
Things did not get any better for Madison in the second half as Rigby took advantage of an interception and a blocked punt to put together two long scoring drives, both capped by touchdown runs by Lucas Mikkola in the third quarter.
Flowers finished 14 for 16 for 145 yards and three touchdown in windy conditions. Rigby ran for 157 yards, most coming late in the game as the offense chewed up clock and yardage.
That was something the Trojans couldn't do against Highland, Gonzalez noted, which allowed the Rams to get back in the game.
As the No. 2 seed, Rigby will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Dredge was 4 for 16 passing for 36 yards. He ran for 136 yards on 25 attempts.
RIGBY 42, MADISON 0
Madison 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Rigby 0 14 14 14 -- 42
Scoring summary
Second quarter
R- Brady Packer 10 pass from Luke Flowers (Ben Witherspoon kick), 5:41
R- Aaron Archibald 42 pass from Flowers (Witherspoon kick), :09
Third quarter
R - Lucas Mikkola 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 7:02
R -Mikkola 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 2:33
Fourth quarter
R - Packer 61 pass from Flowers (Witherspoon kick), 9:59
R - Payton Klingler 1 run (Witherspoon kick), 2:52
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Madison - Ben Dredge 25-136, Bryce Dredge 1-7, Porter Cottle 1-5, Javin Ball 2-3, Barkley Beck 1-2. Rigby - Klingler 11-51, Flowers 7-38, Mikkola 6-30, Packer 3-16, Sam Gamino 4-15, Brock Klingler 1-3, Jack Boudrero 1-3, Brevin Larson 2-3, Kade Steffler 1-(minus-2).
PASSING: Madison -Ben Dredge 4-16-36-1-0. Rigby - Flowers 14-16-145-0-3
