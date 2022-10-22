Rigby vs Madions fb

Rigby's Payton Klingler works against the Madison defense.

 By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com

The demise of the Rigby Trojans may have been greatly exaggerated.

In reality, it was just one bad quarter three weeks ago that resulted in a dramatic loss to rival Highland as the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter for a one-point win that might have raised questions about Rigby's readiness to pursue another state title.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.