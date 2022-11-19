Rigby football celebration

Rigby football players celebrate a victory over Meridian during the 5A Idaho State football championship at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Friday.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

BOISE—Every state championship is a special achievement—a moment in time to be remembered and cherished.

For the Rigby Trojans, it’s becoming a habit. And their latest victory might go down as the most memorable yet.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.