MERIDIAN—Faced with the option to play it safe or go for the kill with his star quarterback/receiver duo, Rigby football coach Armando Gonzalez didn’t blink.
On third-and-nine from his own 10-yard line with 1:07 remaining, Gonzalez dialed up a rollout pass for quarterback Luke Flowers—and the junior fired a dart to senior Brady Packer, whose seventh huge catch of the night sealed a 34-27 win for the visiting Trojans in a 5A semifinal showdown at Rocky Mountain.
“We feel like we have the best quarterback in the state,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “We feel like we have one of the best receivers in the state. We believe in those guys, and there was no doubt we were going to throw it there. Running the ball and punting would have been playing it safe, but we wanted to go for the win. And our guys went out and executed it.”
That was the story of the night for Rigby, with Flowers completing 24-of-32 passes for 328 yards and Packer reeling in several highlight-reel catches on his way to a 152-yard night, including the go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown.
“All the credit goes to our O-line for stepping up, and to Luke for throwing dots all night,” Packer said. “I had a feeling the ball would come my way, and when it did, it felt good to make plays for my team.”
Rigby (10-2) advances to play Meridian next weekend in the 5A state title game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise—the Trojans’ third consecutive Treasure Valley road trip.
Rigby and Rocky Mountain have won the last four 5A football titles (Rigby in 2019 and 2021, Rocky Mountain in 2018 and 2020), and the heavyweight bout lived up to its billing. Rocky Mountain started with a bang, hitting two big plays to move to Rigby’s 10-yard line in the opening seconds. But Zxaeb Falevi forced and recovered a fumble on the second big gain to thwart the scoring chance. The Trojans capitalized two possessions later, driving for a 2-yard TD run by Sam Gamino and a 7-0 lead.
The Grizzlies’ offense found some juice in the second quarter. An impressive drive capped by a 17-yard strike from Tegan Sweany to Jaryn Ikebe tied the game, 7-7. Rocky Mountain forced a fumble on the ensuing Rigby possession and quickly cashed in, with Art Williams (19 carries, 130 yards, two TDs) crashing in from the 1 for a 14-7 lead.
Rigby responded just before the half, driving the field in less than three minutes for a 3-yard TD run by Lucas Mikkola (15 carries, 88 yards). The extra point sailed wide and Rocky Mountain took a 14-13 lead into halftime.
The second half brought fireworks aplenty, as Rocky Mountain opened by recovering a surprise onside kick and racing down the field in three plays, capped by Williams’ 6-yard run for a 20-13 lead.
Rigby quickly answered with a 1-yard run from Flowers to tie the game, but the Grizzlies once again roared downfield, capping another quick drive with a 7-yard pass from Sweany (17-for-25, 277 yards, two TDs) to Luke Luchini to take a 27-20 lead into the final quarter.
Rigby tied the game on another 1-yard keeper by Flowers early in the fourth, and the Trojans’ defense stepped up with a key stop, turning Rocky Mountain over on downs at the Rigby 39. Flowers then marched the Trojans to the go-ahead score, hitting Packer in the front right corner of the end zone from six yards out.
Rocky Mountain’s final drive was a rollercoaster ride. Sweany converted on fourth-and-six, then hit Luchini on a 40-yard bomb. A Rigby interception in the end zone was erased by penalty, but on the next play, the ball popped out as Sweany fought for extra yardage at the 9.
“It comes down to turnovers,” said Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig, whose team was also stung by 110 yards in penalties. “We battled hard, but when you play a really good team like Rigby, you’ve got to make fewer mistakes than they do.”
After two run plays went nowhere, Gonzalez chose to put the ball in his quarterback’s hands rather than punting from his own end zone and asking his defense to come up with another stop.
“At these situations at this time of the year, our best receiver is going to get the ball, end of story,” Gonzalez said. “It wasn’t even a question. We’re going to roll Luke out and get the ball to our best dude, and that’s exactly what happened.”
RIGBY 34, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 27
Rigby 7 6 7 14—34
Rocky 0 14 13 0—27
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
RIG—Sam Gamino 2 run (Ben Witherspoon kick)
Second Quarter
RM—Jaryn Ikebe 17 pass from Tegan Sweany (Dawson Anderson kick)
RM—Art Williams 1 run (Anderson kick)
RIG—Lucas Mikkola 3 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
RM—Williams 6 run (pass failed)
RIG—Luke Flowers 1 run (Witherspoon kick)
RM—Luke Luchini 7 pass from Sweany (Anderson kick)
Fourth Quarter
RIG—Flowers 1 run (Witherspoon kick)
RIG—Brady Packer 6 pass from Flowers (Witherspoon kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Rigby: Lucas Mikkola 15-88, Sam Gamino 9-45, Luke Flowers 8-18, Payton Klinger 3-6, Brady Packer 1-2. Rocky Mountain: Art Williams 19-130 Tegan Sweany 8-23, Brekon Albert 1-3.
PASSING—Rigby: Flowers 24-32-0 326. Rocky Mountain: Sweany 17-25-0 277.
RECEIVING—Rigby: Brady Packer 7-152, Jase Benedict 3-37, Kade Steffler 6-70, Brevin Larsen 2-2, Keon Peck 2-41, Mikkola 2-9, Zach Hawkes 1-3. Rocky Mountain: Jaryn Ikebe 4-58, Williams 4-34, CJ Jacobsen 3-61, Luchini 4-99, Luke Hanchett 1-8, Jeff Thompson 1-17.
