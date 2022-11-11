Rigby vs Rocky Mountain fb semis

Rigby defenders pressure Rocky Mountain quarterback Tegan Sweaney in Friday's State 5A semifinal game at Rocky Mountain.

 By BRIAN MYRICK prsports@postregister.com

MERIDIAN—Faced with the option to play it safe or go for the kill with his star quarterback/receiver duo, Rigby football coach Armando Gonzalez didn’t blink.

On third-and-nine from his own 10-yard line with 1:07 remaining, Gonzalez dialed up a rollout pass for quarterback Luke Flowers—and the junior fired a dart to senior Brady Packer, whose seventh huge catch of the night sealed a 34-27 win for the visiting Trojans in a 5A semifinal showdown at Rocky Mountain.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.