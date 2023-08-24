Luke Flowers

Rigby quarterback Luke Flowers heads to the locker room prior to the start of a game between the Rigby Trojans and the Coeur d'Alene Vikings at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

 ANTONIO IBARRA OLIVARES, Missoulian

Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be more packed the next time Luke Flowers takes the field in the Garden City.

Flowers, a Montana Grizzlies quarterback commit, was in town Friday for Rigby’s football game against Coeur d’Alene in a season-opening battle between two Idaho teams. A relatively small but lively crowd occupied a portion of the west side of the 25,217-capacity stadium.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.