Rigby vs Owyhee fb

Rigby's Cooper Hiatt, blocks Owyhee's Ayden Davis as quarterback Luke Flowers drops back to pass.

 By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com

RIGBY- One of the hardest things to do in any sport at any level is to repeat as champion. As the state playoffs begin, the Rigby Trojans started their title defense with a bang as the Trojans defeated the Owyhee Storm 49-14 Friday to continue their 5A title defense.

After both teams failed to score on their opening drives, Luke Flowers started the scoring for Rigby as he found Kade Steffler for a 43-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the first. After the Storm failed to get a first down, they looked to punt. However, the Trojans special teams came up big as they blocked the punt and gave the Trojans offense a comfortable drive starting from the 11-yard line. One play later, Flowers found Koen Peck to extend their lead to two touchdowns. As the Storm tried to counter, Trojans defensive back Jack Boudrero intercepted the ball at the 31 yard line. Shortly thereafter, Rigby running back Lucas Mikkola scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to three touchdowns.


