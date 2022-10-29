RIGBY- One of the hardest things to do in any sport at any level is to repeat as champion. As the state playoffs begin, the Rigby Trojans started their title defense with a bang as the Trojans defeated the Owyhee Storm 49-14 Friday to continue their 5A title defense.
After both teams failed to score on their opening drives, Luke Flowers started the scoring for Rigby as he found Kade Steffler for a 43-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the first. After the Storm failed to get a first down, they looked to punt. However, the Trojans special teams came up big as they blocked the punt and gave the Trojans offense a comfortable drive starting from the 11-yard line. One play later, Flowers found Koen Peck to extend their lead to two touchdowns. As the Storm tried to counter, Trojans defensive back Jack Boudrero intercepted the ball at the 31 yard line. Shortly thereafter, Rigby running back Lucas Mikkola scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to three touchdowns.
Despite being down three touchdowns, the Storm were not yet ready to give in as they attempted to get their passing game going again only to have Zxaeb Falevai intercept the ball on the 39-yard line. On the next play, the Storm defensive line sacked Rigby quarterback Luke Flowers who fumbled and Owahee was able to recover the ball. Storm quarterback Kade Martin took advantage of the Trojans miscue and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Carson Hamilton to cut the lead to two touchdowns. The Trojans responded as Flowers connected on a 47-yard touchdown pass to Brady Packer with 1:59 left in the half. Storm quarterback Kade Martin tried to counter and keep his team alive. However, Boudrero had other ideas as he intercepted Martin for the second time. Flowers then scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown to end the half with the Trojans up 35-7.
“The kicking game plays a huge factor, especially in the momentum of the game. When you can block a punt like that, you literally change the momentum of the game”, Rigby Head Coach Armando Gonzalez said on the special teams setting the tone in the first half. All night long, the Trojans special teams were able to put pressure on the Storms punter leading to great field position for the Trojans offense.
In the third quarter, the Storm attempted to get back in the game as Martin connected with Gage Hawes for a four-yard touchdown pass after hitting two consecutive passes for 35 and 57 yards. That would be the last Owyhee score of the game as the Trojans defense refused to slow down forcing several incompletions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Martin ended the night going 9 of 19 for 162 yards two touchdown passes and three interceptions. The Trojans limited the Owyhee running game to just 44 total yards.
Flowers went 24 for 29 for 312 yards and five touchdown passes with the last two being a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jase Benedict and a 5-yard shovel pass to Brevin Larsen. Flowers also added a rushing touchdown.
With the win, the Trojans will continue to defend their title as they travel to play Eagle next week.
