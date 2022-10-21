Anthem Dahlke
Bonneville running back Anthem Dahlke tries to get around Blackfoot defensive back Deegan Hale near the sideline during the Bees’ 38-14 loss to the Broncos Friday night.

BLACKFOOT — To borrow a line from the late, great ESPN anchorman Stuart Scott, it may be time to call the Blackfoot Broncos “butter” because they’re on one of their late-season rolls, and it couldn’t happen at a more opportune time for the Broncos.

Blackfoot won its second game in a row Friday night, crushing Bonneville 38-14 to keep its state playoff hopes alive in a familiar fashion. The standings at the top of their conference are as tight as a pair of vise grip pliers. Skyline beat Shelley 21-14 Friday to put the Grizzlies a game in front of three teams at 4-1. Those three teams tied for second place include Blackfoot, Hillcrest and Shelley, all at 3-2 in the league.

