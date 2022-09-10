ST. ANTHONY- Homecoming night had South Fremont Cougars fans witnessing edge-of-their-seat excellence. What started with a late third-quarter interception in a close 8-7 game in favor of the Aberdeen Tigers ended with fourth-quarter perfection as South Fremont quarterback Bryce Johnson went 6 for 6 for 89 passing yards. He additionally finished off both key drives by running in two touchdowns to lead his team to a 21-14 come-from-behind victory.
The first half was defined by turnovers, as Aberdeen in three straight possessions ran the ball down the field only to have the Cougar defense force fumbles at the 42, 27, and 12-yard lines. The lone touchdown of the half was run in by South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs with 3:14 left in the 1st quarter..
Aberdeen started the second half strong, running the ball eight straight times. Lead by the duo of quarterback Gage Driscoll and running back Brody Beck, who scored Aberdeen’s first touchdown in the third quarter. Driscoll gave the Tigers an 8-7 lead by successfully running in the 2-point conversion on the next play.
South Fremont, needing to respond, got a big 45-yard kickoff return, and then Johnson completed a 21-yard pass taking the Cougars to the 21-yard line. On a critical third-down completion, Johnson was picked off at the 12-yard line. Aberdeen continued its rushing attack to end the third quarter and picked it up again in the fourth. They ran the ball nine straight times down to the one-yard line, where they surprised the Cougar defense by completing their first pass of the game and scoring a touchdown to take the 14-7 lead.
South Fremont quickly got back into the game on its next possession as Johnson shook off the interception and went a perfect 3 for 3 passing and ran the ball in himself for the score. The Cougars missed the crucial extra point and found themselves down 14-13. The South Fremont defense gave the offense a chance by forcing Aberdeen to punt. Starting at the 10-yard line, Johnson completed a 46-yard pass to wide receiver Preston Stoddard. The sophomore quarterback confidently led his team down the field and ran in his second touchdown of the day, putting the Cougars up 21-14 with 1:29 left in the game. The Cougar defense finished things off by recovering their fourth fumble of the game.
“Our kids are gritty. We got a lot of kids who are wrestlers and have had a lot of success there and they know how to grind and just to keep working… never got frustrated and knew they were going to win,” South Fremont head coach Chad Hill said of the team’s comeback win.
Johnson on the performance said,” Well the biggest thing is when I threw that [interception], I was mad at myself, and my teammates were like ‘Keep your head up’ and then I remembered, it’s homecoming, let’s have a good time and go get this dub [win]”.
South Fremont’s (4-0) hosts Jackson Hole next Friday at 7 p.m.
-Alan Pina/For the Post Register
MADISON 45, IDAHO FALLS 14: The Bobcats had their best offensive game of the season as quarterback Ben Dredge finished 12 of 17 for 131 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 216 yards and two scores.
Madison (2-2) scored in every quarter and pulled away after the game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter.
The Bobcats open conference play at Thunder Ridge on Friday. Idaho Falls (0-3) begins conference play at Bonneville.
SUGAR-SALEM 34, STAR VALLEY (WY) 7: Daniel Neal was an efficient 16 of 21 for 128 yards and a touchdown and the Diggers’ running game accounted for 237 yards with Carson Harris leading the way with 125 yards.
Tanner Hawkes, Neal, Josiah Bosco and Tate Cutler each ran for scores and Ty Hirrlinger added a touchdown reception.
The Diggers defense shutout Star Valley over the final three quarters.
Sugar-Salem (4-0) hosts Marsh Valley on Friday.
BUTTE COUNTY 66, WATERSPRINGS 34: The Pirates put up 36 points in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
The Warriors Jrew Plocher passed for three touchdowns and also ran for 132 yards and a score.
The Pirates' Treyon Allen and Rebel Beard each rushed for 80 yards and Rawson Twitchell added 78 yards and Cory Gamett added 89 yards.
Butte County (2-1) is at Wilder on Friday. Watersprings (2-1) is at Grace.
RIGBY 49, BONNEVILLE 14: The Trojans were in control of the nonconference matchup in their home opener.
Junior Tim Williams led the Bees with six carries for 45 yards and senior Anthem Dahlke added seven carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Senior Ty Martinson also scored a touchdown.
Trojans' quarterback Luke Flowers finished 15 of 18 for 201 yards and four touchdowns and Parker Graham added an interception return for a score as Rigby took a 42-0 lead at the half.
The Bees (1-2) host Idaho Falls Friday in their homecoming game. Rigby (3-1) is at Blackfoot.