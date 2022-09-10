ST. ANTHONY- Homecoming night had South Fremont Cougars fans witnessing edge-of-their-seat excellence. What started with a late third-quarter interception in a close 8-7 game in favor of the Aberdeen Tigers ended with fourth-quarter perfection as South Fremont quarterback Bryce Johnson went 6 for 6 for 89 passing yards. He additionally finished off both key drives by running in two touchdowns to lead his team to a 21-14 come-from-behind victory.

The first half was defined by turnovers, as Aberdeen in three straight possessions ran the ball down the field only to have the Cougar defense force fumbles at the 42, 27, and 12-yard lines. The lone touchdown of the half was run in by South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs with 3:14 left in the 1st quarter..

Recommended for you