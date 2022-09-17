madison vs Thunder Ridge fb
Madison quarterback Ben Dredge puts a move on Thunder Ridge defender Cael Grimmett on Friday during a win at Thunder Ridge High School.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener.

Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also tossed a pair touchdown passes.

