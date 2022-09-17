Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener.
Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also tossed a pair touchdown passes.
The Bobcats (3-2, 1-0) have won two straight games and totaled 87 points over the past two weeks.
Dredge was nearly unstoppable, breaking tackles on the way to big gains. He was also an efficient 17 of 20 passing, hitting a variety of short passes that kept the offense moving and the Titans scrambling.
Thunder Ridge (2-3, 0-1) couldn't keep up and was held to 49 yards rushing and just 15 completions in the passing game without scoring an offensive touchdown.
Connor Hall provided the highlight for the Titans, returning a kick 85 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter that pulled Thunder Ridge to within 14-7.
The momentum quickly shifted back to Madison as Dredge orchestrated an 80-yard drive capped by a 47-yard touchdown pass to Trevin Lords.
The Titans were forced to punt on their next possession. Madison took over at its 26 and Dredge broke through the middle of the defense on the first play of the drive and sprinted 74 yards for the score.
Thunder Ridge did drive to the five yard line just before the half, but was unable to score.
Madison hosts Preston in a nonconference matchup on Friday and Thunder Ridge hosts Middleton.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
MADISON 42, THUNDER RIDGE 7
Madison 7 21 7 7 --42
Thunder Ridge 0 7 0 0 --7
Scoring summary
First quarter
M- Ben Dredge 2 run, Braysen Stoddard kick, 5:04
Second quarter
M-Porter Cottle 5 pass from Dredge, Stoddard kick, 9:48
TR-Connor Hall 85 kick return, Dallin Serr kick, 9:34
M-Trevin Lords 47 pass from Dredge, Stoddard kick, 6:03
M-Dredge 74 run, Stoddard kick, 3:32
Third quarter
M-Dredge 72 run, Stoddard kick, 3:54
Fourth quarter
M-Barkley Beck 47 pass from Jett Summers, Stoddard kick, 4:55
Individual stats
RUSHING: Madison -- Dredge 20-235, Beck 6-19, Cottle 6-22, Austin Cottrell 2-8, Summers 2-0. Thunder Ridge -- Connor Hall 1- (minus-4), Carter Koplin 6-26, Tayvin Oswald 7-5, Karson Trosper 6-7, Ivan Hill 1-15.