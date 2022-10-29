POCATELLO - North Fremont opened the 2A playoffs with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs.
The 60 points ties for the team's top scoring output this season and was in direct contrast to what happened late in the season when the Huskies were shut out in back-to-back games before bouncing back with a 46-8 win over Ririe last week.
"Our offense got rolling again," coach Ben Lenz said, pointing to myriad of issues late in the season, including injuries, turnovers and penalties. "It snowballed on us."
That wasn't the case Friday as Carson Packer took a handoff on the game's first play and ran around the right side for a 60-yard touchdown.
The Huskies (7-2) pounded the ball on the ground and appeared ready to pull away after taking a 30-8 lead midway through the second quarter, but Soda Springs quarterback Trey Stephens, who had an impressive 21-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, completed two touchdown passes in the final 3:48 of the half. to cut the gap to 30-22.
The North Fremont defense responded in the second half with Hank Richardson scooping up a fumble and returning it 35 yards for a score.
Soda Springs was shut out in the second half until Stephens connected on a long touchdown pass that pulled the Cardinals within 44-30 with 3:52 left.
The Huskies however finished it off with a pair of late touchdowns.
Packer finished with 246 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Angel Romero added 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Richardson totaled a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and led the defense with eight tackles and a sack.
"I felt like we were able to maintain consistent movement of the ball," Lenz said. "Back to way we play."
The Huskies' second-round opponent and site is yet to be determined.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
TETON 56, MARSH VALLEY 13
The Timberwolves (7-2) rolled up 478 yards of offense in their 3A playoff opener, led by Jack Nelson who finished 14 of 20 for 295 yards and four touchdowns.
Jack Joyce had 95 total yards, including a 40-yard scoring catch. Ashton Gunther add four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Teton's next round opponent and site is yet to be determined.
CAMAS COUNTY 66, WATERSPRINGS 32
Camas County put up 30 points in the second quarter and iced the game with 22 points in the fourth in the 1AD2 opener.
Watersprings quarterback Jrew Plocher passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, but was picked off five times. Plocher also ran for 146 yards in the loss as the team finished 4-4.
BUTTE COUNTY 78, LAPWAI 28
The Pirates ran for 438 yards with Treyton Miller leading the way with 157 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Saturday's 1AD1 opener.
Brody Westergard made his first start at quarterback and was 4 for 6 passing with a touchdown. Westergard also had five carries for 99 yards.
Butte County (6-2) had 10 different ball carriers and finished with five players topping 40 yards rushing.
