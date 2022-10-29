north fremont fb

North Fremont running back Carson Packer is upended by Soda Springs junior Tucker Bowen on Friday during their 2A playoff opener at Holt Arena.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

POCATELLO - North Fremont opened the 2A playoffs with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs.

The 60 points ties for the team's top scoring output this season and was in direct contrast to what happened late in the season when the Huskies were shut out in back-to-back games before bouncing back with a 46-8 win over Ririe last week.


