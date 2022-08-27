Hillcrest 34, Century 8: The Knights snapped a 12-game losing streak dating back to 2020.

Sheldon Nelson had two touchdown catches including a 70-yard score and Peyton King tossed three touchdown passes in the first half as Hillcrest took a 28-0 advantage at the break.

"The defense played lights out," coach Brennon Mossholder said. "We limited any big play possibilities."

Braden Crystal and Morgan Christensen each had touchdowns for the Knights (1-0).

"It feels good to get that monkey off our back," Mossholder said. "We're trying to build momentum as a program."

The Knights are at Thunder Ridge on Friday.

Butte County 62, Valley 12: Treyton Miller ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries as the Pirates jumped out to a 62-0 lead at the half.

Braxten Hymas returned an interception for a score.

The Pirates are at Carey on Friday.

Watersprings 42, Hansen 40: The Warriors held off a late charge by the Huskies to win their season opener.

Jrew Plocher passed for 140 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Elvin Lin led the team with 11 tackles.

The Warriors are at Hagerman on Friday.

Logan (UT) 14, Bonneville 0: Spencer Sewell led the team with 83 yards rushing and RJ Woods led the team with12 tackles, one for loss, and Koah Harrigfeld had 11 tackles, two for loss, and added an interception in Thursday's game.

Jacob Perez also had an interception.

The Bees (0-1) host Century on Friday.

South Fremont 18, Timberlake 14: The Cougars moved to 2-0 with a win on the road.

The Cougars scored the first touchdown of the game when quarterback Bryce Johnson hit wide receiver Preston Stoddard on a post route that he took 54 yards for the score. Stoddard also started the second half with a punt return for a touchdown.

South Fremont only ran 16 offensive plays in the second half, but held on despite Timberlake’s score with a few minutes left that made it a one-score game.

Johnson finished 6 of 12 for 97 yards.

The Cougars are at Salmon on Friday.

Sugar-Salem 69, Filer 0: The Diggers also improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Sugar-Salem racked up 415 yards, including 222 rushing yards. The Diggers unleashed four plays of 24 yards or more including a 45-yard touchdown run by Carson Harris in the first quarter.

Harris gained 92 yards rushing on nine attempts.

Quarterback Danny Neal went 9 of 10 passing for 169 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Hirrlinger caught two passes for 54 yards and Cach Harris caught three passes for 52 yards.

The defense held Filer to 92 yards and 2.5 yards per play. The Digger defense also nabbed two interceptions by Ty Hirrlinger and James Chase.

Sugar-Salem is at Shelley on Friday.

Other scores

Rigby 27, Sky View (UT) 8

Star Valley (WY) 21, Shelley 7

Blackfoot 49, Emmett 32

Teton 32, Jackson Hole (WY) 14

Soda Springs 30, Ririe 20

Castleford 48, Mackay/Challis 0

Wendell 21, West Jefferson 0