There were a few moments Friday night when Shelley looked like it was going to settle in for a good old fashioned slugfest with it former 3A foe Sugar-Salem.
The Russets put together an impressive opening drive to take an early lead. They found the end zone on their final drive of the first half, much to the delight of the spirited home crowd.
But in between, it was Sugar-Salem doing what it does best, balancing an explosive and deep offense with a tough as nails defense.
The Diggers (3-0) rolled to a 51-21 win, taking advantage of three turnover and unleashing an offense that rushed for 211 yards and four scores, and also passed for 245 yards and three scores.
Diggers coach Tyler Richins noted the offensive balance but was also happy with the defensive performance.
Shelley's standout running back Ryker Clinger ran 14 times for 54 hard-fought yards and two scores. He even caught three passes for 36 yards, but it wasn't enough, especially when starting quarterback Brecker Williams was knocked out of the game early with an apparent injury.
On the other side, Diggers' running back Carson Harris ran for 137 yards and a score, while quarterback Daniel Neal connected on 14 of 18 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
"We just felt coming into this game that Shelley's a physical team and well coached and we felt in order to be successful we'd have to have a nice balance ... and when you're running the ball well and you're efficient and making good decisions and completing passes the scoreboard usually ends up in your favor," Richins said.
Sugar-Salem hosts Star Valley (WY) next week while Shelley (0-2) is at Burley.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SHELLEY 21
Sugar-Salem 13 21 3 14 --51
Shelley 7 7 0 7 -- 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SS - Carson Harris 4 run (kick fail), 9:02
SH -Ryker Clinger 3 run (Luke Pascoe kick), 5:25
SS - Kaden Summers 5 pass from Daniel Neal (Tanner Hawkes kick), 1:37
Second quarter
SS - Josiah Bosco 6 run (Hawkes kick), 11:49
SS - Neal 6 run (Hawkes kick), 3:15
SS - Zac Dougherty 40 pass from Neal (Hawkes kick), 2:17
SH - Canyon Allphin 33 pass from Nate Nelson (Pascoe kick)
Third quarter
SS - FG 26 Hawkes, 2:59
Fourth quarter
SS - Ty Hirrlinger 21 pass from Neal (Hawkes kick), 10:37
SS - Dawson McInelly 2 run (Hawkes kick), 4:24
SH - Clinger 1 run (Pascoe kick), 0:25
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Sugar-Salem - Carson Harris 16-137, Neal 5-20, Bosco 3-38, McInelly 3-9, Hawkes 1-6, Brynner Jackson 1-(minus-6), Luke Aldrich 1-4, Kaden Summers 1-2, Sam Gonzalez 1-1, James Chase 1-0. Shelley - Clinger 14-54, Kaden Kidman 13-57, Holden Pierce 8-43, Caden Johnson 5-14, Williams 1-(minus-10).
PASSING: Shelley - Brecker Williams 3-4 64, Nate Nelson 2-2 57, Teagon Almond 3-8 23. Sugar-Salem - Daniel Neal 14-18-0-245.
RECEIVING: Sugar-Salem - Summers 4-32, Hirrlinger 3-79, Dougherty 2-48, Ammon Lee 2-24, Tate Cutler 2-24, Hawkes 1-38. Shelley - Caden Johnson 3-68, Clinger 3-36, Allphin 1-33, CJ Fielding 1-7.
AMERICAN FORK (UT) 13, RIGBY 7: The Trojans (1-1) lost a defensive battle in Utah. Luke Flowers finished 24 of 32 for 199 yards and ran for a score, but had three interceptions. Brady Packer caught six passes for 61 yards and Lucas Mikkola ran for 21 yards.
CAREY 34, BUTTE COUNTY 28: Three turnovers and an onside kick by Carey proved the difference in a close game. Treyton Allen had 17 carries for 158 yards and three scores while Cory Gamett ran for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also had six tackles and two sacks on defense for the Pirates (1-1).
BONNEVILLE 33, CENTURY 15: Anthem Dahlke led the Bees with 16 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Crew Howell was 5 of 8 for 86 yards with two touchdowns; one to Briggs Hansen and one to Tim Williams.
Jack Romander had the defensive highlight for the Bees (1-1) when he stripped the ball carrier and returned it for a 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
THUNDER RIDGE 42, HILLCREST 14: Tayvin Oswald passed for 299 yards and six touchdowns for the Titans (2-1). Hudson Harker accounted for 102 receiving yards and two scores and Ryan Johnson totaled 122 yards and three touchdown catches.
FIRTH 55, SODA SPRINGS 0: The Cougars (1-1) had little trouble with Soda Springs as Gage Vasquez ran for three scores and passed for another. Alex Vasquez and Kyle Jacobsen each ran for two touchdowns and Burton Park had a touchdown reception.
Other scores
Malad 16, Ririe 0
South Fremont 49, Salmon 0
Rockland 43, Challis-Mackay 8
Watersprings 42, Hagerman 20
Teton 41, Marsh Valley 40
Twin Falls 34, Idaho Falls 22
West Jefferson 52, American Falls 19