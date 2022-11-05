The Trojans began their season playing a heavy road schedule and if they're going to win another 5A state title, that experience should benefit them in hostile territory.
Rigby won its quarterfinal game Friday at Eagle, rolling to a 37-6 win behind another impressive performance from its defense and quarterback Luke Flowers.
Flowers passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns as the Trojans jumped out to an early lead and Eagle never recovered.
Eagle's defense had given up just 18 points per game, but a Sam Gamino 1-yard touchdown, followed by Flowers connecting with Kade Steffler and Brady Packer twice, put the Trojans up 27-0 late in the third. Rigby padded its lead in the fourth as Flowers found Packer for a 39-yard score for his third touchdown catch of the game.
Packer finished with seven catches for 175 yards.
The road trip continues Friday as Rigby travels to Rocky Mountain. Game is at 7 p.m.
3A
TETON 53, BUHL 32
The Timberwolves (8-2) tallied 530 yards and topped 50 points for the second-straight playoff game.
Jack Nelson passed for 254 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for 68 yards.
Thomas Heuseveldt was nearly unstoppable, rushing for 176 yards and a score and catching six passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown.
Ty Brown finished with six catches for 128 yards and three scores.
Teton will face conference foe and top-seeded Sugar-Salem in the semifinals. Time and site is yet to be determined.
HOMEDALE 42, SOUTH FREMONT 13
Second-seeded Homedale scored 21 points in the second quarter and the defense held South Fremont scoreless until the fourth in a 3A quarterfinal.
Hunter Hobbs scored on a five-yard run in the fourth and Bryce Johnson tossed a 13-yard touchdown to Preston Stoddard.
