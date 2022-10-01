Jaxon Grimmett blackfoot

Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett escapes pressure from Highland defensive back Jaxon Sibounma during Friday’s game.

 By KYLE RILEY prsports@postregister.com

Teton rolls over Snake River

THOMAS — The magic touch the Snake River Panthers showed a week before against the then-unbeaten South Fremont Cougars didn’t show up Friday against the fourth-ranked Teton Timberwolves as Teton rolled to a 41-14 non-conference win over the Panthers.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.