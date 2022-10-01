Teton rolls over Snake River
THOMAS — The magic touch the Snake River Panthers showed a week before against the then-unbeaten South Fremont Cougars didn’t show up Friday against the fourth-ranked Teton Timberwolves as Teton rolled to a 41-14 non-conference win over the Panthers.
The win kept the Timberwolves unbeaten at 6-0 while the Panthers fell to 3-2.
All of Teton’s points came in the first half, with Snake River struggling in all aspects — offense, defense, and special teams.
The Panthers looked better in the second half, but the Timberwolves were just too much for Snake River to overcome.
“You’ve got to come every week, you can’t take a week off,” Panther coach Jeff Dalley said. “Everybody’s tough and we knew Teton was tough. My hat goes off to Teton. That’s a good team and they played well. They came in, executed, and we just got beat in all aspects of the game.”
Levi Belnap provided a bright spot for the Panthers, mostly in the second half. On the game, he rushed for 180 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.
Teton wasted little time jumping out to the lead with just under two minutes off the clock with Ashton Gunther hauling in a 35-yard scoring pass from Jack Nelson. Jake Marchant’s kick made it 7-0.
Snake River was forced to punt on its first offensive series, and Gunther ran the return in from 70 yards out with 7:53 left in the first quarter with the PAT kick sailing wide left for a 13-0 score.
The Timberwolves kept piling it on, with Nelson running it in on a three-yard keeper, then adding a conversion pass to Bradley Brown at the 2:46 mark for a 21-0 lead. Teton made it 28-0 11 seconds later as Thomas Heuseveldt picked off a tipped pass and ran it in from 28 yards away.
An interception by Gunther in the second quarter set up another touchdown run by Nelson on a five-yard keeper up the middle at the 5:43 mark, and over a minute and a half later it was a 41-0 shutout after Nelson connected with Brown on a 57-yard pass off a trick play.
Snake River finally scored its first touchdown with 6:11 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard keeper by quarterback Danny Wray with Andy Serna’s kick making it 41-7.
Teton drove as far as Snake River’s seven yard line in the fourth quarter before finally being turned away. Belnap scored on a 42-yard run up the left side with 8:36 left in the game with Serna’s kick accounting for the final margin.
All the Timberwolves had to do after that was take time off the clock.
“I’m going to have to go re-evaluate myself,” Dalley said. “It comes back to the coach. Either I didn’t have them ready or what it was, but I’m gonna have to watch some film, see what I did wrong and get the kids ready for next week. Next week’s the one that counts.”
What’s left for Teton now is a pair of crucial conference games, starting with a road game at South Fremont Friday. Snake River has a couple of conference games coming up itself, starting off by hosting Marsh Valley Friday.
-John Miller/Post Register
Blackfoot can’t get past Highland
Highland (3-3) totaled 280 rushing yards in a 34-28 win over the Broncos.
Drew Hymas ran for 141, Mason Fullmer carded 13 carries for 87 yards and two scores and senior Kade Jones registered 10 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown. During the week, the Rams figured they would be able to run the ball, but they may have surprised even themselves. They threw just six passes in the first half.
The Broncos (3-3) used one play, a touchdown pass from Jaxon Grimmett to Javonte King, to take the lead. Jones followed it with a touchdown and Hymas later broke free for that 60-yarder, but both of those scores tied the game, meaning Highland was playing catch-up for most of the game. The game was tied at halftime, 21-21.
The Rams made some adjustments on defense in the second half and and forced a punt on Blackfoot’s opening drive, which Highland turned into a Fullmer touchdown, and if you blinked, you might have missed Fullmer’s second touchdown. Both were three-yard scores, but this one handed the hosts a 34-21 lead, which was enough to win.
King recorded 10 catches for 162 yards and two scores for the Broncos and Grimmett with 271 passing yards.
Blackfoot hosts Skyline in a key 4A District 6 game on Friday.
-Greg Woods/Idaho State Journal
Dahlke leads Bees past Titans
Senior Anthem Dahlke led the Bees with 11 carries for 123 yards and also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown as Bonneville downed Thunder Ridge 21-19.
Koah Harrigfeld added seven carries for 36 yards and a touchdown and Crew Howell also added a rushing touchdown.
Ty Martinson had two interceptions, including one late in the fourth quarter that stalled a Titans’ drive.
Thunder Ridge’s Tayvin Oswald passed for two scores and ran for another.
Bonneville (2-4) takes on Hillcrest Friday in the Civil War rivalry game. Thunder Ridge (2-5) is at Rigby.
Big second quarter leads Sugar-Salem over Layton
The Diggers (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 28-9 win over Layton Christian.
Sugar-Salem scored 21 points in the second quarter and never looked back.
Daniel Neal passed for 211 yards and a score and Carson Harris ran for a pair of touchdowns. Ty Hirrlinger led the team with three tackles and also caught a touchdown pass.
The Diggers have a bye this week before starting conference play against Teton.
Huskies keep rolling along
North Fremont (5-0) averaged more than 10 yards per carry, tallying 323 yards in a 46-7 win over Salmon.
Karson Bohn ran for 113 yards and a score and Carson Packer and Hank Richardson also added rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Jed Hill was an efficient 4 of 5 for 82 yards and two touchdowns, both going ot Dax Cherry.
North Fremont is at Aberdeen on Friday. Salmon (0-5) is at Firth.
Other scores
Idaho Falls 35, Century 17
Shelley 24, Pocatello 21
Challis-Mackay 32, North Gem 12
Rockland 66, Clark County 6
