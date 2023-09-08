featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scoreboard Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Skyline defeated Thunder Ridge in a non-conference game Friday night. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday football scoresRirie 34, Wendell 21Rigby over Bonneville, forfeitSugar-Salem 31, Star Valley (WY) 14Shelley 47, Burley 14Hillcrest 41, Blackfoot 7Madison 35, Idaho Falls 8Skyline 34, Thunder Ridge 20Teton 48, West Jefferson 7Bear Lake 14, Firth 13North Fremont 48, Malad 6Butte County 46, Camas County 28Dietrich 46, Mackay 8Aberdeen 22, South Fremont 15Challis 22, Watersprings 12 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scoreboard HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 3 Fatal police shooting of pregnant Ohio woman raises concerns over firing at moving vehicles HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline prevails over Thunder Ridge Greene, Cottey Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
