HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scoreboard Aug 25, 2023

Friday football scores
Skyline 27, Layton (UT) 20
Emmett 33, Blackfoot 30
Hillcrest 40, Century 0
Teton 47, Jackson Hole (WY) 21
Timberlake 43, South Fremont 0
North Fremont 28, Bear Lake 6
Ririe 14, Soda Springs 6
West Side 48, Firth 6
Murtaugh 61, Challis 6
Butte County 64, Valley 36
Watersprings 50, Hansen 22
Mackay 54, Richfield 0
Lehi (UT) 45, Rigby 13
Wendell 17, West Jefferson 16
Bonneville 34, Preston 21
