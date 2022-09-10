featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Friday Sep 10, 2022 Sep 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Butte county running back Treyton Allen (44) follows the block of teammate Braxton Gamett on Friday during a win over Watersprings. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football scores from Friday night.Rigby 49, Bonneville 14Madison 45, Idaho Falls 14 Skyline 34, Thunder Ridge 27Blackfoot 21, Hillcrest 6Burley 42, Shelley 38Sugar-Salem 34, Star Valley (WY) 7Teton 56, West Jefferson 14South Fremont 21, Aberdeen 14Big Bear 21, Firth 14Wendell 14, Ririe 6Salmon vs Cole Valley Christian (cancelled)Butte County 66, Watersprings 34Challis-Mackay 60, Clark County 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.