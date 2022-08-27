featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Friday Aug 27, 2022 Aug 27, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ScoresThunder Ridge 25, Idaho Falls 15Rigby 27, Sky View (UT) 8 Hillcrest 34, Century 8Star Valley (WY) 21, Shelley 7Stansbury (UT) 68, Skyline 42Blackfoot 49, Emmett 32Sugar-Salem 69, Filer 0Teton 32, Jackson Hole (WY) 14South Fremont 18, Timberlake 14Soda Springs 30, Ririe 20North Fremont 24, Bear Lake 22West Side 22, Firth 0Butte County 62, Valley 12Watersprings 42, Hansen 40Castleford 48, Mackay/Challis 0Wendell 21, West Jefferson 0ThursdayLogan (UT) 14, Bonneville 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Score Football Thunder Ethnology Idaho Falls Soda Ridge Butte County Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.