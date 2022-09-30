featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Friday's games Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Led by Connor Wilcox, the Madison defense makes the stop against Hillcrest in Friday's game. By RAND HILLMAN\ prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bonneville 21, Thunder Ridge 19Highland 34, Blackfoot 28Rigby 28, Skyline 0 Madison 14, Hillcrest 10Idaho Falls 35, Century 17Teton 41, Snake River 14Sugar-Salem 28, Layton Christian (UT) 9North Fremont 46, Salmon 7Firth 47, Ririe 0Challis-Mackay 36, North Gem 12Shelley 24, Pocatello 21Rockland 66, Clark County 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ririe can't overcome Firth's running game Highland holds off Blackfoot, Poky falls to Shelley Teton stays perfect, clobbers Snake River, 41-14 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Friday's games Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
