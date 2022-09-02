featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Week 2 Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football scoresAmerican Fork (UT) 13, Rigby 7Blackfoot 31, Madison 14 Skyline 29, Highland 21Thunder Ridge 42, Hillcrest 14Bonneville 33, Century 15Malad 16, Ririe 0Sugar-Salem 51, Shelley 21South Fremont 49, Salmon 0Carey 34, Butte County 28Rockland 43, Challis-Mackay 8Watersprings 42, Hagerman 20Teton 41, Marsh Valley 40Firth 55, Soda Springs 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline defense shines in win over Highland HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Storylines for Week 2 Skyline's Roberts, Blackfoot's Thomas focused on teams as 4A competition gets tighter HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Idaho Falls' Keller shuts out Shelley in girls soccer Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.