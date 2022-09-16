featured HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Week 4 Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now West Jefferson's Cruse Holdaway runs up the sideline during Friday's game against Malad with Bo Petersen ready to block. By RAND HILLMAN prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday's scoresMadison 42, Thunder Ridge 7Idaho Falls 22, Bonneville 21 Skyline 36, Hillcrest 17Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28Ririe 25, American Falls 21South Fremont 34, Jackson Hole 14Teton 55, Salmon 0West Jefferson 21, Malad 14Grace 58, Watersprings 8Firth 39, Declo 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.