North Fremont fell out of the top spot in the 2A state media poll after falling to Aberdeen last week and Rigby dropped a spot in 5A following a loss to Highland.
The Huskies dropped to fourth in a wildly competitive 2A poll in which all five teams have one loss.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem, which had a bye last week, remains the only area team ranked No. 1 in the media poll. The Diggers are 6-0 and face Teton this week in a key Mountain Rivers matchup. The Timberwolves fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after a conference loss to South Fremont, which leapfrogged Teton to the No. 4 spot.
Skyline remained No. 2 in 4A after a conference win over Blackfoot, which dropped out of the top 5.
Butte County remains the only 8-man team to be ranked, holding at No. 4 in 1A Division 1.
State Media Poll Week 8
n CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Meridian (11) 7-0 59 2
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 6-1 47 1
3. Eagle 5-2 28 —
4. Rigby 5-2 24 3
5. Highland 4-3 13 —
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 5, Mountain View 4.
Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Eric Moon, KIFI; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT.
