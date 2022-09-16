SHELLEY -- Friday night's 4A District 6 football matchup between No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Blackfoot and winless Shelley was like a classic prize fight in boxing, something akin to Muhammad Ali battling underdog Chuck Wepner in 1975.

This time, Wepner won in the form of the Russets beating the Broncos 35-28, showing they're better than their 0-3 record going in. If it had been a prize fight, it would have been a full 15 rounds of toe-to-toe action with Shelley's punishing ground attack serving as body blows through most of the game while Blackfoot tried serving up some knockout blows through the air.

