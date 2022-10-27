SHELLEY- Starting a season 0-3 can go either way. It can bring doubt to a team or an opportunity to use the slow start to make adjustments and build momentum towards the state playoffs. For Ryker Clinger and the Shelley Russets, they saw it as an opportunity to overcome the slow start.
Clinger has been at the center of the team's turnaround starting with their 35-28 upset win in their conference opener vs. Blackfoot. More recently, their running attack led by Clinger has been the key ingredient in the Russets playing in the first round of state playoffs on Friday at Emmett.
“It is a mindset our whole team has… we are just a hard-nosed team, bought in to hammering the other team every play," Clinger said of the Russets running attack along with the offensive line performance. The Russets' running back has 136 carries for a total of 950 yards and seven touchdowns. Clinger also has 10 catches for 210 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
“Ryker is a home run hitter. We try to get him to the edge. Because he is fast, we are able to open things up for our other runners like Kaden Kidman and Caden Johnson," Shelley Head Coach Josh Wells said.
Clinger is not only finding ways to lead on the football field. He also found the opportunity to serve in his community. For high school athletes, finding the balance between school, sports, and social activities can be a daunting task leaving them with little time to do other things they enjoy. For Clinger, his motivation to serve his community came during a senior project.
Clinger served the local food bank for his project by helping raise money for the food bank, which has also been a good growing experience.
“My parents told me about it, I thought it would be a good idea and could get done with the generous help of community members. Someone had to do it, it just happened to be me," Clinger said.
One thing a coach always looks for is his players serving in the community, something Wells especially emphasizes.
“It doesn’t matter if you are 17 years old, you can raise a lot of money or just donate your time and serve in some way or another. Ryker has shown by example that anybody can do that," Wells said, adding how Clinger helping raise money for the food bank has had a positive effect on the football program as the city of Shelley has rallied around the team.
With this added support, Clinger and his Russet teammates finished the regular season 4-5, winning four straight games over Blackfoot, Bonneville, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls. In conference play, they went 3-2 and were able to grab the 11th seed in the 4A state playoffs.
