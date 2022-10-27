Ryker Clinger (copy)
Shelley’s Ryker Clinger (1) follows a lead block by teammate Kaden Kidman for yardage in the Russets’ win over Blackfoot in an early season clash. 

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM

SHELLEY- Starting a season 0-3 can go either way. It can bring doubt to a team or an opportunity to use the slow start to make adjustments and build momentum towards the state playoffs. For Ryker Clinger and the Shelley Russets, they saw it as an opportunity to overcome the slow start.

Clinger has been at the center of the team's turnaround starting with their 35-28 upset win in their conference opener vs. Blackfoot. More recently, their running attack led by Clinger has been the key ingredient in the Russets playing in the first round of state playoffs on Friday at Emmett.


