Skyline's Caden Taggart runs for a first down in Friday's game against Stansbury (UT).

 By SCOTT KIRTLEY prsports@postregister.com

REXBURG -- It wasn't the start to the season the Skyline football team had envisioned, but coach Scott Berger took a more big-picture approach after the Grizzlies fell to Stansbury, Utah 68-42 on Friday.

"This will make us a lot better in the long run," Berger said following a back-and-forth contest that was filled with highlight reel plays by both teams, but was ultimatley won by a Stansbury team that piled up yards on the ground and hit enough passing plays to keep the Skyline defense on its heels.

