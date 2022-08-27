REXBURG -- It wasn't the start to the season the Skyline football team had envisioned, but coach Scott Berger took a more big-picture approach after the Grizzlies fell to Stansbury, Utah 68-42 on Friday.
"This will make us a lot better in the long run," Berger said following a back-and-forth contest that was filled with highlight reel plays by both teams, but was ultimatley won by a Stansbury team that piled up yards on the ground and hit enough passing plays to keep the Skyline defense on its heels.
Stansbury racked up 676 yards of offense with quarterback Ezra Harris (327 passing yards, 130 rushing) and running back Mateaki Helu (181 yards rushing, 50 yard touchdown catch) doing most of the damage.
Skyline's offense started slowly, but when Lachlan Haacke hit Kenyon Sadiq over the middle for a 76-yard score in the first quarter, it looked like the Grizzlies were ready to keep pace.
Haacke connected with Caden Taggert for a 43-yard touchdown that pulled Skyline (0-1) within 27-21 midway through the second quarter, but that was as close as the Grizzlies would come to matching up with the high-octane Stansbury offense, which had scored 72 and 43 points in its previous two games.
Berger said that because several Stansbury players play both ways in its up-tempo style, the expectation was that the team would tire later in the game.
But that didn't happen.
A 12-yard touchdown run by Abrahn Silverio and a dazzling 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Sadiq with 2:37 left in the second quarter sparked some hope for Skyline, but Stansbury expanded its lead from 47-35 to 68-35 with an explosive third quarter.
Haacke finished 11 of 22 for 188 yards and an interception and three touchdown passes. Taggart had six catches for 109 yards and two scores.
Skyline gets another tough matchup on Friday when the Grizzlies travel to Pocatello to face 5A power Highland.
Allan Steele is Sport Editor at the Post Register. Follow him on Twitter at @asteele12000