POCATELLO -- Skyline football coach Scott Berger always likes it when his team play in the friendly confines of Holt Arena during playoff season.
The only thing he loves more is offensive efficiency.
How about seven possessions and seven scores?
That's what the Grizzlies accomplished in Saturday's 4A state quarterfinal against Twin Falls on the way to a 43-21 win.
The only time the Grizzlies didn't score was in the closing minutes when they were running out the clock.
"We got a lot of weapons," Berger said of the team's balance.
Lachlan Haacke passed for three scores and ran for two more and Kenyon Sadiq ran for a score caught a touchdown and completed a 20-yard pass. Caden Taggart had 98 yards receiving and two scores and 53 yards rushing.
Add in another solid defensive effort and Skyline appears to be peaking at the right time.
The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter, but the Grizzlies started to pull away in the second when Haacke hit Taggart for a 28-yard score and Sadiq added a two-yard touchdown run. Jacob Demott capped the half with a 20-yard field goal.
"The bottom line is you have to find a way to win and move on," Berger said.
Skyline (7-3) has won three straight and will host Sandpoint in next week's semifinals.
SKYLINE 43, TWIN FALLS 21
Twin Falls 7 0 7 7 --21
Skyline 7 15 14 7 -- 43
Scoring summary
First quarter
S - Caden Taggart 12 pass from Lachlan Haacke (Jacob Demott kick), 6:29
TF - Brandon Jones 48 pass from Austin Crum (Tyler Kay kick), 1:49
Second quarter
S - Taggart 28 pass from Haacke (pass fail), 11:20
S - Kenyon Sadiq 2 run (pass fail), 7:04
S - FG 20 Demott, 3:46
Third quarter
S - Haacke 4 run (Demott kick), 6:58
TF - James Noorlander 9 run (Kay kick), 5:36
S - Sadiq 9 pass from Haacke (Demott kick), 0:44
Fourth quarter
TF - Noorlander 5 run (Kay kick), 7:51
S - Haacke 4 run (Demott kick), 6:09
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Twin Falls - Noorlander 23-121, Crum 3-(minus-18), Grayson Keyes 1-(minus-6), Wyatt Solosabal 5-78. Skyline - Sadiq 3-44, Haacke 10-75, Abrahn 12-36, Caden Taggart 4-53, Amani 3-12, Zyan Crockett 1-55, Hamilton Woodruff 1-4, Wracer Collins 1-5.
PASSING: Twin Falls - Crum 13-20-0-150. Skyline -Haacke 12-17-0-147, Sadiq 1-1-0-20.
RECEIVING: Twin Falls - Solosabal 4-12, Brandon Jones 6-116, Carter Orr 1-8, Keyes 1-8, Noorlander 1-6. Skyline - Silverio 4-36, Taggart 6-98, McKay Bird 1-20, Sadiq 2-13.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.