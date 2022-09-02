After giving up 68 points in last week’s season opener the Skyline Grizzlies defense needed a bounce back performance.
And for three and half quarters against Highland Friday night at Ravesten Stadium the Grizzlies had just that.
The Skyline defense held the Rams to just seven points over the first 45 minutes of the game and the offense provided the explosive plays on the way to a 29-21 victory.
“It was night and day compared to last week,” Skyline head coach Scott Berger said. “We bounced back in a big way. Our defense played really well and when you have guys like Kenyon Sadiq and Abrahn Silverio you are going to be able to win games.”
Sadiq and Silverio combined to score 21 of the Grizzlies 29 points with Sadiq catching touchdown passes of 44 and 93 yards and Silverio returning the ensuing kickoff after a Highland touchdown 99 yards for another score.
“Those guys are fast,” Berger said. “You get them out in open space and they are going to make plays.”
The Grizzlies offense opened the game with a 16-play 63 yard drive that chewed up 7:52 of the opening quarter. The drive was capped off by a Lachlan Haacke 10-yard touchdown run.
That proved to be the only score of the opening half as both teams moved the ball, but had drives bog down inside the opponents 20-yardline.
Sadiq’s 44-yard touchdown came midway through the third quarter.
Highland answered three minutes later on a Kai Callen 12-yard touchdown run.
Callen finished the game with 46 yards on 12 carries and the touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff Silverio raced up the right sideline 99-yards to give the Grizzlies a 22-7 lead.
Highland added to late touchdowns when the outcome was already sealed.
Sadiq finished with six catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Silverio had 32 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Haacke finished the game 7-of-12 for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Skyline (1-1) travels to Thunder Ridge next week as father Scott takes on son Michael for the first time as head coaches.
SKYLINE 29, HIGHLAND 21
Highland 0 0 7 14 -- 21
Skyline 7 0 15 7 -- 29
Scoring summary
First quarter
S – Lachlan Haacke 10 run (Jose Hernandez kick)
Third quarter
S – Kenyon Sadiq 44 pass from Haacke (Ian Galbreaith run)
H – Kai Collins 12 run (Jameson Francis kick)
S – Abrahn Silverio 99 kick return (Hernandez kick)
Fourth quarter
S – Sadiq 93 pass from Haacke (Hernandez kick)
H – Drew Hymas5 run (Francis kick)
H – Hymas 6 run (Francis kick)
INDIVDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Highland – Kai Callen 12-46-1, Drew Hymas 18-96-2, Mason Fullmer 7-60. Skyline- Abrahm Silverio 12-32, Lachlan Haacke 14-14-36-1, Caden Taggert 6-14, Kenyon Sadiq 1-26.
PASSING: Highland – Drew Hymas 13-23-112-0-0. Skyline – Lachlan Haacke 7-11-159-2-0.
RECEIVING: Highland – Kai Callen 4-39, Rhidge Barela 5-74, Colton George 1-4, Jett Richards 1-15, Colt Durham 1-9. Skyline – Kenyon Sadiq 6-154-2, Abrahm Silverio 1-5.
